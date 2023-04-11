Angel Olsen releases new song ‘Forever Means’









American indie singer-songwriter Angel Olsen has returned with a brand new single, ‘Forever Means’. The new track is Olsen’s second from her upcoming EP of the same name after having previously shared the song ‘Nothing’s Free’.

Tapping into the nebulous well that blurs the lines between folk, rock, psychedelia, and smokey noir, Olsen lays out a naked ode to devotion and understanding. Olsen begs for openness and compassion, reminding her other half that forever means “trying to see”, “saying what’s on your mind”, and “make sure, take your time.”

There’s almost a Disney-esque quality to the song’s composition, with traces of ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’ floating out of the track’s dreamy sound. Unhurried and completely at ease with her own voice, Olsen explores the spaces of the song’s arrangement by jumping octaves, slowing down her delivery, and channelling some truly inspired old-school balladry.

According to Olsen herself, the inspiration behind the song was slightly more contemporary. “I’d thought of it as a kind of nod to George Harrison,” Olsen shared in a statement, “who I’d been getting back into during the pandemic as I was finally calming down and finding moments of peace with myself”.

Olsen has been working at a virtual nonstop rate. Since the pandemic began, Olsen revamped her 2019 album All Mirrors into the stripped-down All New Mess LP, dropped the massive Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories box set in 2021, put out the 1980s covers EP Aisles that same year, and released her sixth studio album Big Time in 2022. That’s a hell of a lot of material and content, but evidently, it’s not enough to placate Olsen. I’m never going to complain about having too much Angel Olsen material in my life, so by all means keep it coming.

Check out the lyric video for ‘Forever Means’ down below. Forever Means is set for an April 14th release.