Watch Angel Olsen deliver a stripped-back set for Adult Swim Festival









Angel Olsen delivered a stunning set during the weekend’s virtual Adult Swim Festival. Held online on November 12th and 13th, the festival saw Olsen joined by the likes of Kelly Lee Owens, 21 Savage and Lil Baby. Run The Jewels also made an appearance, premiering their new Night Of The Living Dead-inspired video for ‘Never Look Back’ during the event.

Olsen’s set is comprised of four tracks from her 2020 album Whole New Mess, which features stripped-back renditions of songs from her previous album, 2019’s All Mirrors.

Olsen’s virtual performance sees her perform from a shadowy vocal booth, where she clutches her guitar songs into the microphone unaccompanied. It is an undeniably tender offering that demonstrates Olsen’s ability to create stunning sounds with even the simplest of setups. You can watch Olsen performing ‘All Mirrors’, ‘Chance (Forever Love)’, ‘Whole New Mess’ and ‘Tonight (Without You)’ below.

Olsen’s performance at the Adult Swim Festival follows her collaboration with Sharon Von Etten on their new track ‘Like I Used To’. Van Etten was joined by Olsen on stage during Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival to mark the track’s live debut.

When ‘Like I Used To’ was released in May, Van Etten said: “Even though we weren’t super close, I always felt supported by Angel and considered her a peer in this weird world of touring. We highway high-fived many times along the way”.

Elsewhere, back in August, Angel Olsen also released a new EP of ’80s cover songs, which sees her take on the links of Billy Idol and Laura Branigan. Speaking about the EP prior to its release, Olsen said: “I know it’s not really in my history to do something unintentional or just for the hell of it, but my connection to these songs is pretty straightforward, I just wanted to have a little fun and be a little more spontaneous, and I think I needed to remember that I could”.

For now, see Olsen perform at the Adult Swim Festival, below.