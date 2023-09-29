Andy Taylor of Duran Duran to host concert for new cancer platform









Andy Taylor, the guitarist best known for his work with Duran Duran, has announced a new concert where he will join several other stars to raise money and awareness for a cancer charity.

The 62-year-old musician was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in 2018, and as he continues to battle the disease, he’s become more active in raising awareness for charities.

Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin, Andrew Ridgeley of Wham!, David Palmer of ABC, Ella Henderson, and Phil X plan to join Taylor on stage for the charity concert in front of an audience comprised of philanthropists, fellow musicians and two lucky fans.

The concert will take place at Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds on October 21st and will also involve an auction, selling artworks by Banksy and Picasso. The comedian Katherine Ryan will also perform a stand-up set.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Cancer Awareness Trust, a charitable cause that looks to develop a new platform for ease of information for those suffering from the disease.

Understandably, Taylor was frustrated and confused following his diagnosis, but he cites the charity’s co-founder, Professor Sir Chris Evans, for helping him through his “life-changing” treatment.

“Before Sir Chris and his team reached out, I felt lost and frustrated by my diagnosis,” Taylor said in a new statement to the press. “I was unclear on my options and what I should do. The kindness, knowledge and support Sir Chris and his team have given in abundance has literally given me and the family my life back.”

“Prostate cancer is one of the biggest killers of men despite there now existing multiple ways to get tested, easily, and then treated appropriately,” he continued. “People need to be able to find this information fast and easily. It exists, it’s just difficult to find.

Adding: “There also needs to be a revolution in men’s healthcare about prostate cancer, a breaking down of the stigmas associated with getting tested. The Cancer Awareness Trust’s vision for a Cancer Platform is what we need and why I’m an ambassador.”

Meanwhile, Evans provided provided some commentary on the upcoming fund-raiser. “This event is a celebration of an incredible musician, collaborator, friend, and Ambassador – the iconic Andy Taylor,” he said.

“So many amazing people have come together to put this show together with Andy, and I can’t wait to celebrate with them all on the night, but more importantly, I’m looking forward to putting the funds raised to the crucial and urgent work of transforming cancer outcomes,” Evans concluded.