Watch Andrew Garfield in the new trailer for 'Under The Banner Of Heaven'









Thanks to his spectacular cameo role in the superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Tobey Maguire, as well as his recent critical success in the Netflix film Tick, Tick… BOOM!, actor Andrew Garfield has leapt to sudden popularity. Capitalising on this, FX and Hulu have released the very first trailer for their new true-crime drama, Under The Banner Of Heaven with Garfield in the leading role.

Starring as Pyre, a fundamentalist Christian detective who begins to question his own faith once he discovers a string of brutal murders, Garfield joins other notable cast members including Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell, Rory Culkin, and Denise Gough. Based on Jon Krakauer’s nonfiction book, the series has been created by the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Milk, Dustin Lance Black.

Dark, brooding and atmospheric, the first trailer for the new series demonstrates the tone of the show, whilst showing glimpses of what we can expect from patriotic small-town parades to gruelling investigations. Looking a little like HBO’s True Detective featuring Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, FX and Hulu are hoping that they can seize the same level of narrative mastery as the 2014 drama.

Whilst Andrew Garfield fans eagerly await the arrival of the series, a release date has yet to be revealed, though it is known to be streaming on Hulu later this year. Those in the UK will have to wait a little longer, with a streaming service yet to be announced, with Disney+ looking like the most likely destination.

Take a look at the brand new trailer for Under The Banner Of Heaven, below.