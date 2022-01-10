Andrew Garfield reports sneaking into 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' screening









If you’ve still managed to avoid all the big spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home, despite the film being around a month old, congratulations, though we’re about to discuss the film’s spoilers in good length. Reprising their roles as the web-slinger many years after their cinematic debut as the character, actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appear in Marvel’s latest Spider-Man film alongside the most recent iteration played by Tom Holland.

Having long kept the surprise a secret from fans worldwide, Maguire and Garfield are currently enjoying their time in the Marvel limelight, with some even calling for their characters to be reinstated in the current Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Eager to see the reactions of film and comic-book fans during the moment of the movie’s big reveal, the two actors decided to sneak into a screening of Spider-Man: No Way Home to check out the response of fans.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Garfield revealed: “I still can’t believe it happened. I snuck into a theatre on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask”. Mingling with the crowd of excited onlookers, the actor adds, “In fact, I was also with Tobey, me and Tobey snuck into a theatre together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together”.

With many stating that Garfield’s performance was the greatest aspect of the brand new film, fans are hoping that the actor will make a return in the future of the MCU. Recalling his joy at returning to the role, Garfield spoke about the series as if Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland were his brothers. With a glowing review of his co-stars, Garfield described the thrill of being “next to my actual Spider-Man hero, Tobey Maguire, and the brilliant, incredibly talented, heartfelt, funny, good, sweet, perfect Spider-Man of Tom Holland”.