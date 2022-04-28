Andrew Garfield wants to take a break from acting to "just be a bit ordinary"









Andrew Garfield managed to garner a lot of acclaim and accolades last year with his fantastic performance in the Netflix musical Tick, Tick… Boom! which helped him earn a Best Actor bid at the Oscars. In addition, Garfield also starred in one of the biggest cinematic projects of 2021 when he reprised his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Currently, Garfield has been working on a brand new television series called Under the Banner of Heaven. Based on the eponymous book by Jon Krakauer, Garfield will star as a police detective whose own beliefs are completely destabilised when he enters an investigation about the murder of a Mormon mother and her daughter.

Talking about the intensity of the project in an interview, Garfield said: “I think it was actually a necessity for us to have game nights and go into nature and hike and you know, swim and dive and lakes and dance and eat good food so that we could really come back and fully give ourselves [to the work]. We had to keep on taking care of ourselves so that we can take care of the story.”

His involvement in such a dark and serious production has convinced the actor to take a step back and re-evaluate his life choices. In the same interview, Garfield revealed that he was exhausted due to the awards season as well as Under the Banner of Heaven which has led him to the conclusion that he needs to take a break.

Elaborating on his decision, Garfield commented: “I’m going to rest for a little bit. I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for awhile. Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season. I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while.”

Watch the new trailer for Under the Banner of Heaven below.