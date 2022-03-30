Watch Andrew Garfield in the new 'Under the Banner of Heaven' trailer









Although Andrew Garfield missed out on the award for Best Actor at the 94th Academy Awards to an emotional Will Smith, the actor remains a firm fan favourite thanks to his spectacular cameo role in the superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Tobey Maguire

Capitalising on this success, FX and Hulu have worked together to create a brand new true-crime drama, Under The Banner Of Heaven, with Garfield in the leading role alongside a host of Hollywood icons.

Starring as Pyre, a fundamentalist Christian detective who begins to question his own faith once he discovers a string of brutal murders, Garfield joins other notable cast members including Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell, Rory Culkin, and Denise Gough. Based on Jon Krakauer’s nonfiction book, the series has been created by the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Milk, Dustin Lance Black.

Dark, brooding and atmospheric, the second trailer for the new series demonstrates the tone of the show, whilst showing glimpses of what we can expect from patriotic small-town parades to gruelling investigations. Looking a little like HBO’s True Detective featuring Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, FX and Hulu are hoping that they can seize the same level of narrative mastery as the 2014 drama.

Releasing on April 28th only on Hulu, the brand new series is sure to be an instant success, merging the star persona of Andrew Garfield with the culturally pertinent genre of true crime. Whilst those in the USA will catch it this time next month, audiences in the UK will have to wait a little longer for it to hit Disney+.

Take a look at the brand new trailer for Under The Banner Of Heaven, below.