The American rock band Tom Hanks “loves”

The star of culturally significant gems such as Forrest Gump and Saving Private Ryan, Tom Hanks has crafted an illustrious filmography that can be matched by few actors living today. The recipient of some of the most prestigious awards in the industry, Hanks has achieved both critical and financial success as he has solidified his status as a global phenomenon. He has also been able to maintain momentum in the latter half of his career, having been involved in many major projects.

Spanning across different genres, Hanks has proven his versatility by delivering equally admirable work in lighthearted rom-coms as well as intense dramas. Earlier this year, he further diversified his body of work by working on his first creative collaboration with the eccentric American auteur Wes Anderson. Starring in his latest feature, Asteroid City, Hanks blended right into Anderson’s quirky, bizarre world, which made fans wonder why they hadn’t worked together before.

On multiple occasions, Hanks has named the cinematic influences that have shaped his journey as an actor. Ranging from Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey to Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights, the actor always keeps his sources of inspiration in mind. In addition to cinema and literature, music has also played a key role in the development of Hanks’ artistic sensibilities during some of the most formative years of his life.

During an interview, Hanks once cited The Beatles as the band who made “the greatest music of any generation”. Including their song ‘There’s A Place’ as one of his all-time favourites, Hank said: “This is one of those time and place moment… [When you get to a certain age] you are searching for that music that is going to be yours and yours alone. This is not one of their big hits, but to me this was the birth of The Beatles.”

While Hanks has frequently expressed his admiration for The Beatles, a more recent favourite is the American rock band Greta Van Fleet. Deeply inspired by Led Zeppelin while also drawing from the blues and world music, the outfit from Michigan has received a lot of praise, but their journey was approved by Hanks even before the release of their debut album.

When they were working on their first studio album titled Anthem of the Peaceful Army, Hanks was in the same studio because his wife was in a recording session. Upon hearing their music, the celebrated actor decided to pop in and say: “Bitchin’! I love this stuff”. Referencing his role in the beloved Toy Story franchise, Jake Kiszka said: “I heard Woody say ‘Bitchin’.”

