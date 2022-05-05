Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp repeatedly hit her









The defamation case filed by Johnny Depp against Amber Heard has been gathering momentum for a while now. After the widespread social media backlash against Heard, the actress finally fired her PR team and took the stand on Wednesday afternoon in order to comment about her relationship with Depp.

Depp has filed a defamation case against Heard because she wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post where she claimed that she was a survivor of domestic abuse. During her recent testimony, Heard stood by her claims and testified that Depp hit on her multiple occasions while under the influence of drugs.

“I thought he was the love of my life, and he was. He was also this other thing — and that other thing was awful,” Heard said, while talking about the initial phase of their relationship. “When I was around Johnny I felt like the most beautiful person in the whole world. He made me feel seen. He made me feel like a million dollars.”

Insisting that this trial was one of the worst experiences of her life, Heard recalled how Depp would get jealous and he even injured another woman out of jealousy because she was sitting near Heard. According to Heard, Depp also accused her of hiding his cocaine and physically assaulted her: “He’s like grabbing my breasts, touching my thighs. He rips my underwear off, and then he proceeds to do a cavity search.”

Heard pointed out that Depp had violent tendencies and would often smash objects. When the actor accused her of infidelity on multiple occasions, he would allegedly attack Heard: “He would push me, shove me down. I’d get back up. He’d shove me back down. Eventually he would just hit me.” During her testimony, Heard also clarified that Depp had a significant substance abuse problem but nobody asked him to slow down.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.