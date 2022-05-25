Amber Heard’s 'Aquaman 2' role reduced due to a lack of chemistry









Last week, Amber Heard stated in her ongoing defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, that her role in the Aquaman sequel has been dramatically reduced due to the legal case. In response, however, the President of DC Films, Walter Hamada has responded to refute these claims.

Addressing the court on May 16th, Heard announced, “They didn’t want to include me in the film…I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it”. Continuing, she added that the script “depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another. They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch”.

Now, in a new blow for the actor’s legal case, Hamada represented DC Films in a video link to the courtroom where he refuted these claims from Amber Heard.

According to the powerful President of DC films, it was always intended for Heard to have a smaller role in Aquaman 2. “Concerned” about the lack of chemistry between the actor and her co-star Jason Momoa in the first movie, the DC team even considered totally recasting Heard for the sequel.

“I think editorially they were able to make that relationship work in the first movie,” Hamada stated, before adding, “But there was a concern that it took a lot of effort to get there and that would we be better off finding someone with more natural chemistry with Jason Momoa and move forward that way”.

With footage for the new DC sequel yet to be released, check out the trailer for the original Aquaman, below.