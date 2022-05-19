Amber Heard's sister testifies that Johnny Depp repeatedly hit the actress in her face









The legal conflict between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has intensified, with the actress alleging that Depp sexually assaulted her and hit her on multiple occasions. Now, Heard’s sister – Whitney Henriquez – has come forward with her testimony and she claimed that Depp repeatedly hit the actress in her face back in 2015.

Henriquez was called to confirm the allegations made by Heard and she provided details about an argument in the couple’s penthouse in 2015. According to Heard’s sister, both of them were screaming insults at each other and Depp even hit the sister in her back before Heard intervened and came to her defence.

“Johnny had already grabbed Amber by the hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly in the face with the other, as I was standing there,” Henriquez testified. It was only when the security guard stepped in that the altercation ended, following which Depp shouted: “I fucking hate you! I fucking hate you both! You fucking cunts! You fucking whores!”

This isn’t the first time that Henriquez has testified against Depp since she delivered her account during the defamation trial in 2020 as well. On that occasion, the judge found that there were substantial truths behind Heard’s allegations. Depp has also provided his version of the event during this trial.

He testified that he had been the recipient of a “roundhouse punch” from Heard but did not say anything about Heard’s allegations regarding the assaults by Depp. Henriquez also confirmed the other reports about Depp’s volatile behaviour and substance abuse issues. “When he was drinking he would get very angry,” she said. “He would say really nasty, unkind things, usually about Amber, sometimes about me.”

