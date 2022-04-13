Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of sexual assault









After months of back and forth and further legal issues, Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard has started in Fairfax County, Virginia. With each and every detail of the event being publicised, Court TV has now announced that it will be providing a live televised feed for the court case.

Starting on April 12th, Depp is suing Heard for $50 million following the publication of her Washington Post interview in which she referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Without going into detail about the abuse, Depp’s attorneys have accused Heard of fabricating such claims of sexual assault in order to bolster her position as an entertainment icon. This accusation has led to Amber Heard filing a $100 million countersuit, with Depp’s alleged domestic abuse being the main point of contention.

Presenting their opening statements, Depp’s corner argued that Heard’s allegations against the actor are “a lie,” whilst the opposite corner strengthened their position by stating that Heard would be describing the case of domestic abuse “in the most graphic and horrifying terms”.

Providing exclusive coverage of the trial, Court TV has promised to “provide viewers unobstructed and unbiased views of the proceedings,” as stated in a press release.

“Court cases that are as high-profile as this one often create a lot of noise,” the statement added, outlining, “It can be difficult for viewers to break through these distractions to have a clear picture of the facts, but that’s where we come in”.

The network will be the pool feed provider for the trial, and plans to provide coverage of the proceedings https://t.co/CEYC0JtLki — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 5, 2022