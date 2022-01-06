Alt-J drop latest single 'Hard Drive Gold'

As we move ever closer to the release date of their new album The Dream, British indie rockers Alt-J have gifted us with another preview of the LP with the new single, ‘Hard Drive Gold’.
A quick sub-three minute lo-fi track, ‘Hard Drive Gold’ is more conventional and groove centric than the band’s previous singles from The Dream. Mostly just singer Joe Newman and a drum beat, ‘Hard Drive Gold’ is an awesomely snide send up of some notable current economic trends.
“’Hard Drive Gold’ is a slightly tongue-in-cheek song written at what we thought was the height of the cryptocurrency gold rush,” Newman explains. “It’s the story of the ultimate childhood fantasy, the schoolboy who becomes a millionaire overnight, and the different interactions he has with people in his life from teachers to neighbours. How ironically you interpret its message is entirely up to you.”
It’s always sweet to dunk on some of the hapless idiots trying to peddle NFTs or break big with crypto, but if that’s all the song was, it would only be an interesting footnote. Instead, the band craft a genuine earworm while simultaneously taking the piss out of what is undoubtedly some of their immediate audience. It’s not just the best single so far from the album, but also Alt-J’s best single in a while.
If you’re in North American and want to check out Alt-J’s return across the Atlantic, you can catch the band on their 2022 North American tour. Co-headlining with Portugal. The Man, the shows will stretch out from February to April and will also feature either Sir Chloe or Cherry Glazerr on certain dates.
Check out the video for ‘Hard Drive Gold’, plus the band’s North American tour dates, down below. The Dream is set for a February 11th release.
Alt-J 2022 North American tour dates:
- February 25, 2022 – Pittsburgh PA – Petersen Events Center
- February 26, 2022 – Washington DC – The Anthem
- March 1, 2022 – Nashville TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
- March 2, 2022 – Atlanta GA – State Farm Arena
- March 4, 2022 – Tampa FL – Yuengling Center
- March 5, 2022 – Hollywood FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood
- March 6, 2022 – Orlando FL – Orlando Amphitheater
- March 9, 2022 – Dallas TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
- March 12, 2022 – Austin TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- March 13, 2022 – Houston TX – White Oak Music Hall
- March 15, 2022 – St Louis MO – Chaifetz Arena
- March 16, 2022 – Detroit MI – Masonic Temple Detroit
- March 19, 2022 – Chicago IL – Credit Union 1 Arena
- March 20, 2022 – Minneapolis MN – The Armory
- March 23, 2022 – Denver CO – 1STBANK Center
- March 25, 2022 – San Diego CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
- March 26, 2022 – Santa Barbara CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
- March 27, 2022 – Los Angeles CA – STAPLES Center
- March 29, 2022 – Seattle WA – WAMU Theatre
- March 30, 2022 – Vancouver BC – Pacific Coliseum
- April 1, 2022 – San Francisco CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- April 3, 2022 – Las Vegas NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
- April 5, 2022 – Salt Lake City UT – UCCU Center
- April 7, 2022 – Kansas City MO – Cable Dahmer Arena
- April 8, 2022 – Cincinnati OH – PromoWest Pavillion at Ovation
- April 9, 2022 – Columbus OH – Schottenstein Center
- April 11, 2022 – New York NY – Madison Square Garden
- April 13, 2022 – Philadelphia PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
- April 14, 2022 – Boston MA – Agganis Arena
- April 15, 2022 – Montreal QC – Place Bell
- April 17, 2022 – Toronto ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum
*All shows before March 23 featuring Sir Chloe, all remaining shows featuring Cherry Glazerr