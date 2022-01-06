Alt-J drop latest single 'Hard Drive Gold'









Alt-J - 'Hard Drive Gold' 8.6

As we move ever closer to the release date of their new album The Dream, British indie rockers Alt-J have gifted us with another preview of the LP with the new single, ‘Hard Drive Gold’.

A quick sub-three minute lo-fi track, ‘Hard Drive Gold’ is more conventional and groove centric than the band’s previous singles from The Dream. Mostly just singer Joe Newman and a drum beat, ‘Hard Drive Gold’ is an awesomely snide send up of some notable current economic trends.

“’Hard Drive Gold’ is a slightly tongue-in-cheek song written at what we thought was the height of the cryptocurrency gold rush,” Newman explains. “It’s the story of the ultimate childhood fantasy, the schoolboy who becomes a millionaire overnight, and the different interactions he has with people in his life from teachers to neighbours. How ironically you interpret its message is entirely up to you.”

It’s always sweet to dunk on some of the hapless idiots trying to peddle NFTs or break big with crypto, but if that’s all the song was, it would only be an interesting footnote. Instead, the band craft a genuine earworm while simultaneously taking the piss out of what is undoubtedly some of their immediate audience. It’s not just the best single so far from the album, but also Alt-J’s best single in a while.

If you’re in North American and want to check out Alt-J’s return across the Atlantic, you can catch the band on their 2022 North American tour. Co-headlining with Portugal. The Man, the shows will stretch out from February to April and will also feature either Sir Chloe or Cherry Glazerr on certain dates.

Check out the video for ‘Hard Drive Gold’, plus the band’s North American tour dates, down below. The Dream is set for a February 11th release.

Alt-J 2022 North American tour dates:

February 25, 2022 – Pittsburgh PA – Petersen Events Center

February 26, 2022 – Washington DC – The Anthem

March 1, 2022 – Nashville TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

March 2, 2022 – Atlanta GA – State Farm Arena

March 4, 2022 – Tampa FL – Yuengling Center

March 5, 2022 – Hollywood FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood

March 6, 2022 – Orlando FL – Orlando Amphitheater

March 9, 2022 – Dallas TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

March 12, 2022 – Austin TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

March 13, 2022 – Houston TX – White Oak Music Hall

March 15, 2022 – St Louis MO – Chaifetz Arena

March 16, 2022 – Detroit MI – Masonic Temple Detroit

March 19, 2022 – Chicago IL – Credit Union 1 Arena

March 20, 2022 – Minneapolis MN – The Armory

March 23, 2022 – Denver CO – 1STBANK Center

March 25, 2022 – San Diego CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

March 26, 2022 – Santa Barbara CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

March 27, 2022 – Los Angeles CA – STAPLES Center

March 29, 2022 – Seattle WA – WAMU Theatre

March 30, 2022 – Vancouver BC – Pacific Coliseum

April 1, 2022 – San Francisco CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 3, 2022 – Las Vegas NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

April 5, 2022 – Salt Lake City UT – UCCU Center

April 7, 2022 – Kansas City MO – Cable Dahmer Arena

April 8, 2022 – Cincinnati OH – PromoWest Pavillion at Ovation

April 9, 2022 – Columbus OH – Schottenstein Center

April 11, 2022 – New York NY – Madison Square Garden

April 13, 2022 – Philadelphia PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

April 14, 2022 – Boston MA – Agganis Arena

April 15, 2022 – Montreal QC – Place Bell

April 17, 2022 – Toronto ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

*All shows before March 23 featuring Sir Chloe, all remaining shows featuring Cherry Glazerr