Alt-J announce first new album in five years, 'The Dream'







Last week, Leeds alt-rockers Alt-J teased something new on the horizon for September 22. The only clue they gave was the message “U+ME” and the date. Well, today’s the day, and with it comes the announcement that the band are putting out their first LP in five years, The Dream.

Keyboardist Gus Unger-Hamilton had this to say about the new LP: “It’s about being at a festival with your best friends, having a good time, togetherness, and the feeling in life that nothing could be any better than it is right now.” The new album will be the band’s first single 2017’s Relaxer.

The album announcement also comes with a new single, ‘U+ME’, solving the mystery as to whether that message was an album name, song title, or just something else entirely. The answer is the song title, and the song itself is quite lo-fi and relaxing.

The video is pretty freaky, however, featuring skateboarding accidents, disturbing psychedelic imagery, and snakes. It’s all a bit off-putting, so it will be interesting to see if this is a theme that carries over throughout the album’s rollout.

Check out the video for ‘U+ME’ down below. The Dream will be released on February 11.

The Dream tracklisting:

‘Bane’ ‘U&ME’ ‘Hard Drive Gold’ ‘Happier When You’re Gone’ ‘The Actor’ ‘Get Better’ ‘Chicago’ ‘Philadelphia’ ‘Walk A Mile’ ‘Delta’ ‘Losing My Mind’ ‘Powders’

