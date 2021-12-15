Watch Alt-J debut their new track ‘Get Better’ live









Alt-J are back with new music and to mark the occasion they decided to give their latest track ‘Get Better’ its live debut during a special intimate set.

They took to the stage at the Fender Artist Showroom in London for a stripped-back incarnation of the latest offering with Gus Unger-Hamilton and Joe Newman performing the track.

In last month’s press release following the release of the single and tour dates announcement, Newman wrote: “‘Get Better’ is the union of two songs. The first was an improvised song I sang in 2018 to my partner who was suffering from period pain.”

Touchingly adding: “To her I sang ‘Get better my Darcy, I know you can’. She filmed it and I kept revisiting the fragment with a plan to write more.”

Continuing: “The second was a chord structure I worked on in lockdown that focused on someone living through a bereavement. I felt a nervous heat when writing ‘Get Better’.”

Before concluding that the pandemic had an impact on his songwriting viewpoint. Stating: “The context of the coronavirus pandemic lent my words a chilling weight and gave me a new sense of responsibility as a lyricist. Whilst the direct events described are fictional, I believe – or I hope – that it’s emotionally the most honest song I’ve written.”

You can check out the live performance of the single from their forthcoming album, The Dream, due for release on February 11th, 2022, below.