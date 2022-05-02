‘Almost Famous’ musical to arrive on Broadway in 2022









A cult classic and an ode to the spontaneity of youth, Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous is a outstanding member of the niche rock and roll cinema subgenre, telling the culturally resonant story of a teenager who goes on tour with a high-flying band, falling in love at the very same time.

Released at the turn of the new millennium, 22 years ago, Crowe’s seminal film is now due to be adapted into a Broadway musical, with the filmmaker announcing in 2018 that he had started to pen the music for the new project with Tom Kitt, a writer who previously worked on the American Idiot musical.

The Twitter profile for the brand new show has now been updated to reflect the imminent arrival of the musical, with the bio reading, “It’s all happening…Broadway 2022 #AlmostFamous”.

Seizing the attention of audiences back in 2000, Almost Famous also became a critical sensation, taking home multiple awards, not least for Best Original Screenplay at the 2001 Academy Awards.

Based on the director’s own experience of working as a music journalist for Rolling Stone in the early 1970s, touring with such bands as Led Zeppelin, Eagles, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, Crowe went on to direct such films as Vanilla Sky with Tom Cruise and Aloha with Bradley Cooper.

A powerful coming of age story, Almost Famous follows William Miller, a high-school boy given the opportunity to tour with a rock band and report on their growing success. What he witnesses is less musical history, and rather the disintegration of a band through drugs, sex and general disagreement.

Permeating themes of young love, greed and naivety, Almost Famous is a pertinent story starring Frances McDormand, Kate Hudson, Zooey Deschanel and Jason Lee.