Alice In Chains sell music catalogue to Primary Wave and Round Hill Music









The estates of the late Alice In Chains frontman, Layne Staley, and the group’s original bassist, Mike Starr, have sold their music rights to Primary Wave. In addition, the group’s current members: Jerry Cantrell, Sean Kinney, Mike Inez and William DuVall, have decided to sell their rights to the band’s catalogue to Round Hill Music.

According to Variety, the current members of Alice in Chains have sold their rights for a reported $50million (£37m). Round Hill Music will receive 100 per cent interest in the present members’ copyrights to Alice In Chains’ masters and publishing. This means that Round Hill will own the rights to 94 compositions and 159 recordings, including iconic tracks such as ‘Man In The Box, ‘Them Bones’, and ‘Would?’

As Round Hill CEO Josh Gruss noted: “If you look at the grunge category, there was Pearl Jam, Nirvana, Alice in Chains and Soundgarden. There’s such a loyalty with the fan base and such quality to the music. Alice in Chains music still holds up really, really well, and there’s just nothing else like it.”

Formed in 1987 by Jerry Cantrell and Sean Kinney, Alice In Chains released their debut album, Facelift, via Columbia Records back in 1990. After the death of Layne Staley in 2002, the group took a long hiatus before reemerging with a new lead vocalist, William DuVall.

Alice In Chains most recent album, Rainer Fog, came out in 2018, following their first single in five years: ‘The One You Know’. As Cantrell told Guitar World, the album was intended to make a new beginning for Alice In Chains, with the musician claiming that the new record would be a radical departure from their previous sound while still holding their DNA. “There’s some really heavy shit, some really ugly stuff, some real beautiful stuff, some weirdo trippy shit,” Cantrell said.

Elsewhere, Jerry Cantrell, Soundgarden’s former guitarist Kim Thayil and Pearl Jam’s former drummer Dave Krusen have launched their own rock camp for aspiring musicians in California. ‘The Sounds Of Seattle’, a spin-off of the classic Rock’ n’ Roll Fantasy Camp, will take place in Los Angeles between Thursday, February 17th and Sunday 20th.