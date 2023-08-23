Alice Cooper claims he is at “top of my game”









Despite being 75, Alice Cooper shows no signs of slowing down, with the ‘School’s Out’ singer insisting he is now “at the top” of his game.

In a recent interview, Cooper touched on why veteran rockers like himself continue to write new material for lifelong fans.

“It’s the same thing with Aerosmith, same thing with Guns N’ Roses, these bands, they make albums because there’s fans out there that want to hear new music,” he said.

“At this point, we’re not doing it for the money,” he continued. “We made a lot of money back in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s, so now you’re making an album for your fans.”

This is why he prefers releasing new music, rather than relying on his extensive back catalogue classics like ‘Eighteen’ and ‘No More Mr. Nice Guy’ to bulk out live shows.

As he explained in the interview with Heavy, people often ask the prolific Bob Dylan why he does the same thing. “Bob Dylan says, ‘I write songs, I record songs, and I play songs for the audience. That’s what I do.'” Cooper explained. “He does 200 shows a year, Bob Dylan.”

He added: “I thought about that and I said, that’s exactly what I do. I can’t think of anything I would rather do than that. People say, ‘Well, why don’t you retire?’ And I go, ‘Why? I’m at the top of my game right now.'”

Watch the entire interview below.