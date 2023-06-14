Alice Cooper announces new album ‘Road’









Alice Cooper has announced details of his new album Road. The LP will be released on August 25th.

Cooper recorded the album with his touring band Ryan Roxie, Chuck Garric, Tommy Henrikson, Glen Sobel, and Nita Strauss. The legendary rock singer wanted to bring a live element to Road, explaining in a statement, “In the past, the show got reviewed before the music did.”

He continued: “We had hit #1 albums, but it was always about what we did on stage. For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs. I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. That’s what we did for this record. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off.”

Of his hectic schedule, Cooper added: “There’s no downtime for me at all. I’ve got this album, this tour, Hollywood Vampires, and a whole lot more. Most guys my age want to rest and relax. I’ve never felt more up. Physically, I’m in as good of shape as I’ve ever been. I’m not looking for any way out. I’m not going retire, and I don’t want anyone to think I am. I’m at the top of my game right now.”

Prior to the release of Road, Cooper will be venturing to the United Kingdom with Hollywood Vampires for a series of dates. The band begin an extensive European tour in June, which includes a show at London’s O2 Arena.

While they are in the United Kingdom, the three-piece is also set to perform in Scarborough, Swansea, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham and Glasgow. It remains to be seen whether these shows will go ahead.

The supergroup, comprised of Johnny Depp, Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, were recently due to play three shows later this week, which were pushed back until the end of July after Depp suffered an injury. In a statement, they said: “Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel. He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe.”

Listen to Cooper’s new single ‘I’m Alice’ below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVxJwWgv5Gg