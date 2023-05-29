Hollywood Vampires postpone US tour dates due to Johnny Depp injury









The Hollywood Vampires have postponed their planned tour of the United States due to a “painful” injury to Johnny Depp.

The supergroup, comprised of Depp, Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, were due to play three shows later this week, which have now been pushed back until the end of July. In a statement, the Hollywood Vampires said: “Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel. He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe.”

Hollywood Vampires are scheduled to begin an extensive European tour in June, which includes a show at London’s O2 Arena. While they are in the United Kingdom, the three-piece are also set to perform in Scarborough, Swansea, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham and Glasgow. It remains to be seen whether these shows will go ahead.

Currently, there are no details on what his injury entails. However, Depp’s latest film Jeanne du Barry recently premiered at Cannes Film Festival, marking his comeback to acting since his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Speaking at the press conference, Depp explained how he felt about being “boycotted” by Hollywood and his problems with the film industry.

“Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? You’d have to not have a pulse to feel like, ‘No. none of this is happening. It’s a weird joke,’” Depp said. “When you’re asked to resign from a film you’re doing because of something that is merely a function of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yes you feel boycotted.”

He continued: “I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don’t think about Hollywood. It’s a strange, funny time where everybody would love to be able to be themselves, but they can’t. They must fall in line with the person in front of them. If you want to live that life, I wish you the best.”

