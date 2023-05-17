Johnny Depp discusses being “boycotted” from Hollywood









During a new interview at the press conference for Maïwenn’s new period drama Jeanne du Barry, which opened Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday night, star Johnny Depp discussed being “boycotted” by Hollywood.

At the Cannes press event, Depp responded to a journalist asking if he feels that Hollywood has boycotted him following the well-publicised court case involving ex-wife Amber Heard,.

“Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? You’d have to not have a pulse to feel like, ‘No. none of this is happening. It’s a weird joke,'” Depp said, per Variety. “When you’re asked to resign from a film you’re doing because of something that is merely a function of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yes you feel boycotted.”

Continuing, the actor added: “I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don’t think about Hollywood. It’s a strange, funny time where everybody would love to be able to be themselves, but they can’t. They must fall in line with the person in front of them. If you want to live that life, I wish you the best.”

Depp then spoke of his contempt for the media. He said: “They majority of what you read it fantastically, horrifically written fiction. It’s like asking the question, ‘How are you doing?’ But the subtext is, ‘God, I hate you.'”