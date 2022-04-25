Alfie Templeman shares new song ‘Living In A Universe’









19-year-old indie prodigy, Alfie Templeman, has shared a new song called ‘Living In A Universe’ for Earth Day. All proceeds from the track are to be donated to Brian Eno’s climate change charity EarthPercent.

In celebration of Earth Day (April 22nd), EarthPercent shared a list of exclusive tracks – including live versions, collaborations and previously unreleased songs – that have been donated by such artists as Coldplay, Michael Stipe, Anna Calvi and Jarvis Cocker’s JARV IS…, while Declan McKenna also shared a new track called ‘Elephant’.

“Buy the track to help fund the most effective organisations working on the climate emergency, under the guidance of an advisory panel of climate experts, leading scientists & youth activists,” Templeman wrote of his new release, ‘Living In A Universe’.

At least £1.30 of the £1.99 price tag goes to EarthPercent and the song can be purchased here.

Proceeds from the sales of these new tracks will go towards funding EarthPercent’s five core areas of work: “Greening music, energy transition, climate justice, legal and policy change, and protecting nature”.

“EarthPercent’s Earth Day campaign on Bandcamp brings artists together to offer exclusive tracks to their fans, to be sold on behalf of climate justice and environmental protection organisations. This is what unleashing the power of music in service of the planet looks like,” Eno said in a statement before comparing it to the ‘Free Nelson Mandela’ movement and ‘Rock Against Racism’.

Templeman’s new album, Mellow Moon, is set for release on May 27th via Chess Club Records/AWAL. The new single ‘Colour Me Blue’ came out last week, following the song ‘Leaving Today’, which arrived earlier this month, and the previously released singles ‘Broken’ and ‘3D Feelings’.

The young star is just about to finish a run of shows across the UK and Europe, with festival appearances at Brighton’s Great Escape, London’s Community Festival and Big Feastival still to come this year.

Today, I released 'Living In a Universe' via @earthpercentorg. Buy the track to help fund the most effective organisations working on the climate emergency, under the guidance of an advisory panel of climate experts, leading scientists & youth activists.https://t.co/TwB8Laor3B — Alfie (@alfietempleman) April 22, 2022