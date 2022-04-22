Hear Brian Eno and Michael Stipe's new songs for Earth Day









Today is Earth Day around the world, which means if you littered today you are legally allowed to be shot. Maybe not, but it is a day for some of music’s biggest names to remind you that our planet is both fragile and dying. Among those who are taking the day most seriously is Brian Eno, who has organised a new compilation of songs through his charity EarthPercent and a partnership with Bandcamp.

This isn’t some dinky little mixtape either: the new EarthPercent compilation is 100 songs strong, featuring prominent acts like Michael Stipe, Jarvis Cocker, Coldplay, Nile Rodgers, Peter Gabriel, Big Theif, Death Cab For Cutie, Dry Cleaning, and Metronomy, just to name a few.

“It’s been so nice to see the enthusiasm and intelligence that’s in the music business, especially with new artists,” Eno tells The Guardian. “You don’t have to convince them. What you have to do is say to them, ‘How would you deal with it?’ They’ve got lots of ideas.”

Eno personally helped out on Stipes’ ‘Future, If Future’, a re-working of the former R.E.M. singer’s first solo single released back in 2018. Other re-configurations include Gabriel putting out a new version of his classic hit ‘Shock the Monkey’ and Hot Chip releasing the brand-new track song ‘Line in the Sand’, featuring both Eno and Savages drummer Fay Milton. It’s one of the few songs that you can stream without buying the album, so check it out below.

If you’re interested in checking out the entire compilation, you can follow the link here to see all the artists and songs involved in the project. That’s where you’ll find everything from Declan McKenna’s ‘Elephant’ demo to Warmduscher’s ‘Hey Guys’.

A portion of all the streams will go to “the most effective organisations working on the climate emergency, under the guidance of an advisory panel of climate experts, leading scientists and youth activists,” according to the official Bandcamp description.

Check out Hot Chip’s ‘Line in the Sand’ down below.

<a href="https://hotchip.bandcamp.com/album/line-in-the-sand">Line In The Sand by Hot Chip x Fay Milton x Brian Eno</a>