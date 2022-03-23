Alex Wolff joins ensemble cast for Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'









If you feel like everyone and their grandkids are joining the cast of Christopher Nolan’s war drama, Oppenheimer, you’d be right, with the Hereditary star Alex Wolff the latest star to join the bulging cast for the upcoming film.

Gathering significant steam ahead of its 2023 release, Wolff joins the Full Metal Jacket star Matthew Modine, who has also recently signed on for the project. Taking a more sincere tone than his previous science fiction projects, Nolan’s new film follows the creation of the world’s first atomic bomb by scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, exploring the drama that went into the creation of one of the most significant inventions of all time.

The new cast members join an already impressive group of actors including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie, with Murphy taking the lead as the divisive titular scientist.

Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, the script for the new film will be penned by none other than Nolan himself.

Representing a significant turning point for the filmmaker, the upcoming movie is the very first time that the director has departed from Warner Bros, teaming up with Universal for Oppenheimer who is calling the new film an “epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it”.

Whilst we eagerly await the release of Nolan’s new film, take a look at the trailer for his previous WWII thriller, Dunkirk, below.