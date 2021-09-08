'Full Metal Jacket' soundtrack to receive vinyl reissue







It has been announced that the soundtrack to Stanley Kubrick’s classic Vietnam war film, Full Metal Jacket, will receive a vinyl reissue. The soundtrack will be released via Mondo Records and Death Waltz Recording Company and is set to coincide with the partnership’s tenth-anniversary celebrations.

Kubrick’s original soundtrack features songs by the likes of Nancy Sinatra The Trashmen, The Dixie Cups, and even Kubrick’s daughter Vivian, who went under the name Abigail Mead. The tracks will be pressed into a special camouflage vinyl, with cover art supplied by Alan Hynes. Haynes has previously provided work for, Queens Of The Stone Age, The Black Keys, and Jack White.

On top of the standard vinyl reissue, 30 minted edition, hand-poured discs will be available to fans. The special edition versions of the soundtrack will come with two packs of specially designed army men and flags, packaged inside their own bag with header cards signed by Haynes himself.

Discussing their tenth-anniversary celebration in a statement, Mondo and Death Waltz Recording label managers Mo Shafeek and Spencer Hickman said: “As two fans of film, film music and vinyl we honestly couldn’t think of a better way to spend our working days,” going on to add “And if you think the first ten years have been fun, just wait! We feel like we are just getting started.

The campaign celebrating Mondo and Death Waltz Recording’s tenth-anniversary is taking place throughout the month of September and October. A specific release date for the Full Metal Jacket vinyl reissue is yet to be announced, so keep your eyes peeled.

Elsewhere, it has been revealed that an unmade Kuckrick screenplay has been unearthed and is being made into a new feature film. Lunatic At Large is set to be adapted by producers Bruce Hendricks and Galen Walker, who recently managed to buy the rights to the filmmaker’s unfinished project.

Comments