Alex Lawther has been cast as the lead in new ‘Alien’ series









The brand new FX Alien series has started production in Thailand despite the SAG-AFTRA strikes preventing many of its stars from being in attendance.

Alex Lawther, known for his part in the Netflix series The End of the F***ing World and the Black Mirror episode ‘Shut Up and Dance’, has been cast as the male lead in the show, soldier CJ, joining the Don’t Worry Darling star Sydney Chandler. Samuel Blenkin, who also appeared in Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror series, joins the duo as part of the main cast, playing a CEO named Boy Kavalier in the story, as per the original report from Deadline.

Little is known about the plot behind the new series, with it surely continuing the trend of the sci-fi franchise featuring alien Xenomorphs attacking packs of plucky young scientists.

Deals between the actors and the production were made before the SAG-AFTRA strikes commenced on July 14th. Currently, the production is shooting all the scenes it can without the presence of the SAG-affiliated actors.

Thought to be set before the stories of Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley, the series will be the first in the franchise to take place on Earth.

Meanwhile, a new Alien movie from Evil Dead director Fede Álvarez is also due to hit cinemas in 2024, with the forthcoming sci-fi horror due to feature the likes of Isabela Merced, Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Aileen Wu and Spike Fearn.

Take a look at the trailer for the most recent Alien movie below.