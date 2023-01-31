Alex Lahey announces new album 'The Answer Is Always Yes'









Alex Lahey - 'Good Time' Reader Rating 0 Votes 3.5

Australian indie rocker Alex Lahey has returned to announce her third studio album, The Answer is Always Yes. The LP will be Lahey’s first since 2019’s The Best of Luck Club.

“Living in a world that wasn’t made for you makes you pretty strong and adaptive, and you find the fun in it,” Lahey says about the new album. “It also makes you realise how absurd everything is. With this record, I wanted to get weird because the world is weird, and it’s even weirder when you realise you don’t fit into it all the time.”

To preview the new LP, Lahey has dropped the new single ‘Good Time’. Pairing Lahey’s signature lyrical wit with another killer alt-rock backing track, ‘Good Time’ delivers on its title and doubles down on Lahey’s reputation as one of the best guitar rockers in the indie scene right now.

“This song was inspired by a night out I had at the pub with my friend soon after Melbourne came out of lengthy lockdowns,” says Lahey. “We were watching all these strangers around us have this ‘whatever it takes’ attitude towards making the most of the night (aka getting lit). It was a bit of a shock after being cooped up for so long, but also kind of invigorating.”

The Answer is Always Yes represents a change in pace for Lahey and her writing process. While The Best of Luck Club and her 2017 debut I Love You Like a Brother were largely just Lahey ploughing ahead on her own, The Answer is Always Yes opens the doors to the largest number of collaborators that Lahey has ever worked with.

“I’ve made two records doing it all by myself and now I’ve proved to myself that I can do it,” Lahey says. “But it was also at a point where I was like, ‘If I do that again, I kind of know what it’s gonna sound like,’ and I don’t think I’m interested in that right now.”

“I feel like if you’re saying yes and you’re exploring, you’re always moving,” Lahey says. “That’s the part of life that I’m in right now. I just don’t wanna stop.”

Check out the video for ‘Good Time’, plus the tracklisting for The Answer is Always Yes, down below. The Answer is Always Yes is set for a May 19th release.

The Answer is Always Yes tracklisting:

‘Good Time’ ‘Congratulations’ ‘Never Get Your Money Back’ ‘Sky is Melting’ ‘Way Down’ ‘Makes Me Sick’ ‘Shit Talkin’ ‘Permanent’ ‘They Wouldn’t Let Me In’ ‘Answers Always Yes;