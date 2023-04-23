Alec Baldwin holds gun backwards on ‘Rust’ set









Alec Baldwin was seen holding his gun backwards on the set of the upcoming western film Rust.

The actor had been cleared of involuntary manslaughter charges one day prior. Baldwin had faced charges in relation to the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021. The New York Post report indicates that it isn’t clear whether Baldwin was holding the weapon as a safety precaution on the Montana set or if it was intentional as part of a scene.

Baldwin had previously fired a prop pistol unintentionally containing a real bullet, killing the 42-year-old Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Filming was immediately paused as a result but has since resumed, moving the set from the sight of the shooting to the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana.

Baldwin had maintained that he did not pull the trigger on the gun and subsequently pleaded not guilty to the charges filed by the district attorney in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Set Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also charged with involuntary manslaughter; her case is still being decided.

Assistant director David Halls received six months probation as a result of being found liable for failing to check for live bullets in Baldwin’s prop gun. He had previously pleaded no contest to a charge of petty misdemeanour negligent use of a deadly weapon and was ordered to pay a $500 fine, take a firearms safety course, and complete 24 hours of community service.