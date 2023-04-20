Alec Baldwin resumes filming ‘Rust’ 18 months after Halyna Hutchins’ death









Production of Rust will restart in Montana on Thursday, 18 months after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed by a live round fired by Alec Baldwin. The actor is set to return two weeks before the start of a court hearing to decide whether he should stand trial for involuntary manslaughter.

In October, Baldwin settled a lawsuit with Hutchins’ husband, allowing filming to restart with the same principal actor and the same director, Joel Souza, who was also wounded in the 2021 shooting. Matt Hutchins has become an executive producer under the deal.

In another settlement with New Mexico workplace safety regulators over “serious” violations, the production company agreed to a $100,000 fine to resolve a scathing safety review. Prosecutors in Santa Fe are going ahead with involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Baldwin and weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, both of who have pleaded not guilty.

Alec Baldwin was pointing a loaded pistol at Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun went off, killing Hutchins and wounding Joel Souza. Baldwin claims the gun went off accidentally and that he did not pull the trigger.