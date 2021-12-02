Alec Baldwin claims he “didn’t pull the trigger” on the set of 'Rust'









The tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust due to a faulty prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin stands as one of the most tragic incidents to occur within the film industry, triggering a lawsuit and large-scale investigation into the incident in the aftermath. Unaware that the gun was inextricably loaded with live ammunition, on October 21st, Baldwin allegedly fired towards the camera during a screen test, killing Halyna Hutchins and severely injuring the director, Joel Souza.

As the case continues to be investigated, the actor has appeared with George Stephanopoulos on an ABC interview named Alec Baldwin Unscripted, where he has told the programme that he never even pulled the trigger of the gun. As Baldwin states in the clip, “The trigger wasn’t pulled,” before adding, “I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them, never”.

This goes against the lawsuit filed by the film’s script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell, where her lawyer accuses Alec Baldwin of “playing Russian roulette” when he fired the gun without checking it. Furthermore, the same report details the fact that a gun should have never been fired, noting: “There was nothing in the script about the gun being discharged by defendant Baldwin or by any other person”.

Meanwhile, in the ABC interview, Baldwin was pressed as to how a live round ended up in a prop gun, replying: “I have no idea…Someone put a live bullet in the gun – a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property”.

In a separate clip from the network’s Good Morning America, Stephanopoulos described his meeting with Baldwin as the most “intense” he’d ever carried out, noting, “I’ve done thousands of interviews in the last twenty years at ABC. This was the most intense I’ve ever experienced”.

See the clip, below.

