Alec Baldwin reportedly wanted to complete filming of 'Rust'









The tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins due to a faulty prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin on the set of the film Rust stands as one of the most tragic incidents to occur within the film industry, triggering a lawsuit and large-scale investigation into the incident in the aftermath.

Unaware that the gun was inextricably loaded with live ammunition, Baldwin allegedly fired towards the camera during a screen test on October 21st, 2021, killing Halyna Hutchins and severely injuring the director Joel Souza.

New details from the extraordinary case detail how Alec Baldwin wanted to complete the filming of Rust following the death of Hutchins, with The New York Times reporting that the actor wished to do so to honour the late cinematographer.

Making repeated attempts to encourage the rest of the cast and crew to finish the project, the publication also reports that the actor planned to support Hutchins’ son and widower Matthew with profits from the film’s release.

In the ongoing investigation, the family of Hutchins filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin as well as other members of the production team, stating that they flouted safety standard rules on set.

No one has yet been charged with the killing, with Alec Baldwin telling ABC News in December: “The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them, never”.