The album that almost ruined Meat Loaf’s career in the United States









Following the monumental success of Meat Loaf’s internationally successful debut album, Bat Out Of Hell, it appeared as though he had the world in his hands. However, Michael Eday was soon consumed by personal turmoil, and it would be four years before he finally released a follow-up record.

Second album syndrome has been a hurdle which has been too stark for many to overcome, including Meat Loaf. A lot had changed in the four-year interim between the two records, and his first attempt at a follow-up release was aborted due to health issues. The mammoth world tour, which coincided with the release, took its toll on the musician, who spiralled into a drug-induced hell.

As a result of his poor lifestyle – and general lack of care for himself – Eday lost his voice which put his career in severe jeopardy. For a time, it seemed like Meat Loaf may never return, and he began to explore acting opportunities instead. His songwriter, Jim Steinman, wrote the album Bad For Good but eventually released the record himself due to pressure from the label.

In an excerpt that was featured in Louder Sound and taken from Mick Wall’s biography on Meatloaf, Like A Bat Of Hell, Wall recalls what Steinman told him about the dark period during the two albums. The songwriter said: “I can tell you very specifically his voice was great for about month but he didn’t do anything to train it, or keep it going right, it just got abused or something happened psychologically, which was part of my [original] point to David Sonenberg”.

He added: “About a month into the tour his voice basically had gone, and he didn’t take time to rest it. And it just was a very kind of horrifying, fascinating situation for me to see crowds of up to twenty thousand screaming along with this record and performer of my music. And I’m on stage at that point … where he didn’t sing one good note the whole night.”

The biography also claimed: “He stopped going to doctors and started going to faith healers and oddballs – guys that hit him with kitchen implements while he hung upside down like a fucking bat. Steinman later told an incredulous Sandy Robertson about ‘the witchdoctor’ in California that Springsteen’s manager had recommended. Claiming the guy had fixed things for Jackson Browne and Bonnie Raitt.”

Eventually, Meat Loaf recovered, but America wasn’t receptive to his comeback. The lead single, ‘Dead Ringer For Love’, failed to chart in the United States, despite becoming a hit across Europe, which set a precedent for the album. Critically, Dead Ringer was slammed. Most notably, Eday’s vocals were highlighted as a disappointment, and it took him another 12 years to recover his reputation in the United States. All of his projects until 1993’s Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell failed to capture America’s attention. Yet, somehow, against all odds, he returned from the brink and reminded his homeland of his immense talent.