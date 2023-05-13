The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr says he hasn’t watched ‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’









In a brand new interview, Albert Hammond Jr, the lead guitarist of The Strokes, revealed he still hasn’t seen the 2022 documentary movie Meet Me in the Bathroom despite it being about the music scene that spawned his band. It appears the musician isn’t likely to watch the documentary any time soon, either.

Meet Me in the Bathroom, directed by Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern, arrived last year as a documentation of New York’s rock revival period of the 2000s. At the time, acts like Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol and LCD Soundsystem were clawing their way to prominence, but The Strokes stood out as central heroes thanks to their bulletproof debut album of 2001, Is This It.

The film focussed heavily on The Strokes and got its name from a song appearing on the band’s 2003 album Room on Fire. It was met with mixed reviews following its premiere and had many fans divided. As for Hammond Jr., he’s tried to avoid it at all costs.

“It seems so close,” Hammond Jr. told The Guardian. “I’m 43. Can’t they wait until I’m 63?” Although The Strokes feature ubiquitously in the film in archive footage, they didn’t cooperate with the filmmakers and opted out of potential interviews.

“I didn’t feel part of a scene,” Hammond Jr. added regarding the documentary’s tendency to present New York of the early 2000s as such. “We always felt like an island trying to do stuff for ourselves. It’s also small moments of life edited into how someone wants to tell a story. Life is so much more fun and complicated than that.”

Watch the trailer for Meet Me In The Bathroom below.