Albert Hammond Jr. dismisses talk of The Strokes splitting up









The Strokes are rightfully regarded as one of the saviours of rock ‘n’ roll. However, the indie legends have never been considered the most stable outfit that the world has ever seen. Thankfully, guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. has implied that those days are behind them and believes that they might never split up at this stage.

After a lengthy hiatus, the band are firmly back making music and hitting the road. Despite a recent hiccup which saw the band put in an out-of-character shambolic performance at TRNSMT last July, the band are already being lined-up for headline slots this coming summer and are on the brink of releasing a box set of their work.

Speaking about The Singles – Volume 01 on The Shaky Experience podcast, Hammond Jr. dismissed any talk of problems by saying that the band are healthier than ever and have seemingly put their tempestuous past firmly behind them. “I definitely could [see The Strokes staying together another 20 years],” he said.

Remarkably, we’re now 22 years on from their masterful debut Is This It, but the band are ready to keep pursuing that lofty height. As Hammond Jr. continued: “I wouldn’t have thought about it a long time ago – and these are the kind of things you never know – but I could totally see us actually just not stopping.”

He added: “And that doesn’t mean that we’re just playing big shows, even if we kept going and didn’t want to tour much later and we just made weird records or did soundtracks together. There’s just something that feels like that’s what we’re here to do. And we’re not really going to do anything else. I can just see us being older and doing it.”

With a new record produced by Rick Rubin also in the works at the moment, the band still have plenty to offer. With that in mind, Hammond Jr. has certainly got us excited to catch them this summer.

