The Strokes announce new singles collection box set









New York’s finest indie crop, The Strokes, have announced the arrival of a new vinyl box set collecting 7” singles of material from 2001-2006. The Singles – Volume 01 will collate some of the best material from the band’s first three albums – Is This It, Room on Fire, and First Impressions of Earth, as well as a selection of B-sides, demos and rarities.

The Strokes made their emphatic first impression in the rock world in 2001 with their seminal debut album, Is This It, in 2001. Since then, they have released five further studio LPs, which have never quite lived up to the same standard as the debut. Despite this, The Strokes have consistently brought us a stream of highly accessible singles that promise to make this compilation an essential among vinyl collectors.

In 2020, The Strokes released their sixth studio album, The New Abnormal, the group’s first record since 2013’s Comedown Machine. The album won the group the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album in 2021.

Following their live shows in 2015, The Strokes released a four-track EP titled Future Present Past before taking some time out to work out on solo projects, including Julian Casablancas’ second record with The Voidz in 2018.

A review from Far Out at the time said of The New Abnormal: “The band had a helping hand from master producer Rick Rubin for The New Abnormal and sees the New Yorkers make their finest work since 2006 effort First Impressions Of Earth.”

The full tracklist from The Strokes’ The Singles – Volume 01

The Modern Age (Rough Trade Version) Last Nite (Rough Trade Version) Hard to Explain New York City Cops Last Nite When It Started Someday Alone, Together (Home Recording) Is This It (Home Recording) 12:51 The Way It Is (Home Recording) Reptilia Modern Girls & Old Fashion Men The End Has No End Clampdown (Live at Alexandria Palace) Juicebox Hawaii Heart in a Cage I’ll Try Anything Once (“You Only Live Once” Demo) You Only Live Once Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)

