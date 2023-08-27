Akira Kurosawa once named his favourite Hayao Miyazaki movie









Japanese cinema has been pushed forward to the modern era by a long line of talented pioneers, resulting in one of the richest artistic traditions in the global landscape. However, whenever there’s any kind of conversation about the country’s impact on wider filmmaking traditions, two particular names always emerge as frontrunners. They are none other than the renowned auteur Akira Kurosawa and the Studio Ghibli visionary Hayao Miyazaki.

In their own ways, both Kurosawa and Miyazaki revolutionised their respective domains, inspiring multiple generations of artists to approach the craft in new ways. Masterpieces like Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai and Miyazaki’s Spirited Away introduced foreign audiences to the magic of Japanese filmmaking, inviting them to explore other wonderful works made by their contemporaries. That’s exactly why their legacies extend far beyond their own bodies of work.

Almost inevitably, Kurosawa and Miyazaki were great admirers of each other’s work and their respective artistic sensibilities. When asked about his 100 favourite films of all time, Kurosawa even included the Studio Ghibli director’s gem My Neighbour Totoro alongside other works by auteurs such as Ingmar Bergman and Jim Jarmusch. Often counted among his greatest cinematic projects, the 1988 film has become almost synonymous with the studio.

When Kurosawa met Miyazaki, they even discussed the ideas and the origins of this great work of art. “The thing is, I grew up in the city… in a time right after the war… when my only perception of Japan was that it was an impoverished and pitifully hopeless country,” Miyazaki explained. “At least that’s what we were always told. It was only after I went overseas for the first time that I started appreciating Japan’s natural environment.”

Miyazaki revealed that he wanted to focus on the Japanese countryside because many Japanese directors, including himself, were too preoccupied with foreign settings. Tapping into the spiritual nature of Japan’s rural environments, Miyazaki delivered a stunning movie. He added: “It’s funny that I keep wanting to make movies with a foreign [western/European] setting. I made Totoro because I felt the need to make a movie that takes place in Japan.”

Set in the postwar period, My Neighbour Totoro tells the charming story of two young girls who encounter strange spirits in the forest. Building on the extensive religio-spiritual traditions in Japan, Miyazaki constructs a serene fantasy that deals with difficult subjects like childhood alienation. It encourages us to challenge our rigid perceptions of the external world, daring us to find magic in the mundane.

