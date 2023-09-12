Aerosmith postpone farewell tour after Steven Tyler injury









American rock group Aerosmith have been forced to postpone their farewell tour for at least one month following a vocal injury sustained by frontman Steven Tyler.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days,” Tyler stated on Monday. “I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

Aerosmith have rescheduled several of their upcoming shows originally planned for Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Raleigh, and Washington, DC. The band has now confirmed new dates for these performances, which are set for January and February 2024.

Fans who have already purchased tickets will be welcomed to the rescheduled dates with their current tickets. For those unable to attend the new dates, refunds will be accessible at the point of purchase.

Prior to the announcement, Aerosmith had performed just three dates, having kicked the tour off on September 2nd in Philadelphia.

As it currently stands, Tyler and the band will return to the stage on October 11th in Tampa.

Watch footage captured at Aerosmith’s opening night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia below.