Aerosmith announce farewell tour: “I think it’s about time”









American blues rockers Aerosmith, who have continued to record, tour, and perform at a nearly unstoppable pace for over five decades, will be staging their final concert tour in 2023.

“I think it’s about time,” guitarist Joe Perry said in a statement. The ‘Peace Out’ tour will begin in September of 2023, just over 50 years after the release of their self-titled debut album in 1973.

“It’s kind of a chance to celebrate the 50 years we’ve been out here,” Perry added. “You never know how much longer everybody’s going to be healthy to do this. … It’s been a while since we’ve actually done a real tour. We did that run in Vegas, which was great. It was fun, but (we’re) kind of anxious to get back on the road.“

Aerosmith recently finished up their ‘Deuces Are Wild’ residency at the Dolby Live Amphitheatre in Las Vegas, Nevada. The final shows of that run did not feature drummer Joey Kramer, who opted to focus on “health and family”. Kramer will not be joining the band during their ‘Peace Out’ tour.

“We’re opening up Pandora’s Box one last time to present our fans with the Peace Out tour. Be there or beware as we bring all the toys out of the attic. Get ready,” lead singer Steven Tyler said in a statement, referencing the band’s 1991 compilation album Pandora’s Box and their 1975 breakthrough LP Toys in the Attic.

Aerosmith had previously promoted their 2017 ‘Aero-Vederci Baby!’ tour as a farewell tour. The current run of shows includes 40 dates, with a stop in the band’s hometown of Boston scheduled for New Year’s Eve. The final show is currently scheduled for January 26th, 2024, in Montreal, but Perry implied that there will be additional dates added to the run.

“It’s the final farewell tour, but I have a feeling it will go on for a while,” Perry said. “But I don’t know how many times we’ll be coming back to the same cities. It could very possibly be the last time.”