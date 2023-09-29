Aerosmith postpone all shows due to Steven Tyler’s “serious” injury









Aerosmith have announced the postponement of all future shows due to a “serious” vocal injury suffered by frontman Steven Tyler.

At the start of September, the band began their tour but it was disrupted three days into the jaunt due to problems with Tyler’s voice. Initially, they hoped to be able to return to the road after he’d completed a 30-day rest period, but they’ve now rescheduled the remainder of dates for 2024.

In a statement, the band said: “To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care. He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.”

“As a result, all the currently scheduled PEACE OUT shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more,” the message continued.

Tyler also told fans: “I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”

The tour was planned to be Aerosmith’s farewell with guitarist Joe Perry previously stating “it’s about time” for the band to retire.

He elaborated: “It’s kind of a chance to celebrate the 50 years we’ve been out here,” Perry added. “You never know how much longer everybody’s going to be healthy to do this. … It’s been a while since we’ve actually done a real tour. We did that run in Vegas, which was great. It was fun, but (we’re) kind of anxious to get back on the road.“

Read Aerosmith’s full statement below.

