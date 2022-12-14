Adam Sandler to receive the 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor









Adam Sandler has been dismissed as a “cheap” comic for the longest time, despite producing solid performances in wonderful films such as Uncut Gems. With Hustle, his latest sports drama, Sandler proved once again that he’s capable of doing serious dramatic work.

In recognition of his talent, Sandler received a Performers Tribute at the Gotham Awards, where he delivered one of the funniest speeches of his career. The comedian pretended that his daughters had written the acceptance speech for him.

It read: “Thank you for giving our daddy, Mr. Adam Sandler, this prestigious lifetime, all-time prime time achievement tribute award. It means a lot to him, seeing as most of his awards are shaped like popcorn buckets or fake mini-Oscars that say ‘Father of the Year’, which he sadly purchased himself.”

Sandler also called out the snobbery of critics, stating: “Many intellectuals have stated that daddy did these so-called artsy-fartsy movies to push himself as an actor and human being in an attempt at some heavy duty, much needed soul searching. But we, his children, know he did it for a much more tangible reason. To one day be invited to the Gotham Awards. Where he can longingly gaze at least 10 different tables… and say, ‘Just how many fucking movies did A24 produce this year.”

Sandler is on quite a roll since he is set to collaborate with the Safdie brothers once again. In addition, he is also going to receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour. As a recipient of this coveted accolade, Sandler is going to join the company of comedians such as Dave Chappelle and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

