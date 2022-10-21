Adam Sandler to star in Safdie Brothers’ Netflix film about card-collecting









Adam Sandler is lined-up to star in the new film from Josh and Benny Safdie, which is currently being developed by Netflix.

According to Deadline, the film is still being written by the Safdie brothers, and they’ve already reportedly agreed for Sandler to lead the production. Although details about the upcoming project remain sparse, however, the publication states it will be set “in the world of high-end card collecting” and speculate filming might begin in the second quarter of 2023.

Sandler previously collaborated with the Safdie’s on the 2019 production Uncut Gems, which was also streamed on Netflix. The comedian previously talked up the chances of working with them again earlier this year, and revealed something was in the works.

“They’re working hard on it,” Sandler told Entertainment Weekly. “Their work ethic is bananas. They’re always working, always writing, always thinking. I don’t know what I can tell you, but it’s gonna be very exciting. It’s different. But I don’t want them to ever say, ‘What the hell did you tell him that for?’ So I’ll just let them talk [about it].”

“We talk about it constantly, man,” he added. “I love these guys, I love ’em. I mean, they’re incredible filmmakers… Of course, I would die to work with them again, because it’s a brand new feeling. But the funniest thing is when I would say to the Safdies, ‘Your future is so bright,’ they didn’t want to talk about that. They were like, ‘I just like Gems, man.’ They just were so deep in it.”

Meanwhile, Sandler recently appeared in Hustle on Netflix, where he played a basketball scout who discovered a prodigal talent.