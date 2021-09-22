Tributes paid to actor Willie Garson who has died aged 57







Tributes have flooded in for Willie Garson, the actor best known for Sex And The City, who has passed away at the age of 57.

Famous for his role as the talent agent Stanford Blatch, who worked closely with Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw in the iconic series, Garson also starred in feature films including Groundhog Day, There’s Something About Mary and Fever Pitch.

Since his passing on September 21st 2021, tributes have been paid by multiple industry stars, including Mario Cantone who played Garson’s on-screen partner Anthony Marentino in Sex And The City. Writing on Twitter, the actor stated, “I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with sadness… You were a gift from the gods”.

Co-star in the series, Cynthia Nixon also added, “We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore”.

Further tributes for the late actor were paid by his son Nathan who stated, “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you”.

A statement from HBO also read, “Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe…He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones”.

Star of There’s Something About Mary, Ben Stiller, also paid his respects to the late actor on Twitter, writing, “Sending love to Willie Garson’s son Nathen. Your dad was strong and respected in his community of fellow actors and his philanthropy was constant and committed. I’m grateful I knew him. He was also really really funny”.

See the tributes, below.

I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Ia4tg1VK1Y — Mario Cantone (@macantone) September 22, 2021

So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always. pic.twitter.com/G63EJIj8lG — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) September 22, 2021

Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a light for everyone in his universe. He created one of HBO's most beloved characters and was a member of our family for nearly 25 years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/EPU4skdLL3 — HBO (@HBO) September 22, 2021

Sending love to @WillieGarson’s son Nathen. Your dad was strong and respected in his community of fellow actors and his philanthropy was constant and committed. I’m grateful I knew him. He was also really really funny.❤️ — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) September 22, 2021

