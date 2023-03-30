Ace Frehley gives Paul Stanley a week to apologise for “Piss” comment









Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist and co-founding member of Kiss, has given former bandmate Paul Stanley one week to apologise for insulting him during the band’s recent appearance on the Howard Stern show. He noted that he would reveal “some dirt” on Stanley if he didn’t comply in seven days.

Earlier this month, Stern asked Stanley why he and Gene Simmons refused to regroup with fellow founding members Frehley and Peter Criss for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2014. “Because if you saw people onstage who looked like Kiss but sounded like that, maybe we should be called Piss,” Stanley joked in response.

During his recent appearance on Trunk Nation, Frehley expressed his discontent with the seemingly unwarranted insult. “Those guys have been badmouthing me since I quit the very first time in 1981, 1982,” Frehley stated. “Calling me a drug addict, calling me an alcoholic, saying I’m unemployable, I’m undependable.”

After asserting that he’s been sober for nearly two decades and has led a more prolific solo career than Kiss over that timeframe, Frehley posed an ultimatum to his former bandmate. “I’m going to make a statement to Paul Stanley right now… I’m telling you that I want a formal apology for what you said, and a retraction and an apology within seven days. And if I don’t get that within seven days I’m coming back on Ed Trunk’s show.. if you’ll have me, Ed… and I’m going to tell some dirt that nobody knows about Paul and Gene, that I’ve always kept to myself because I’m the kind of guy who doesn’t talk about this. I like to talk about positive stuff.”

Frehley continued to reveal that he’s written a 120-page manuscript detailing Stanley and Simmons’ undisclosed wrongdoings of the past. “My attorney has it in a safety deposit box,” he explained. “God forbid anything happens to me, my attorney is instructed to release it to the New York Times, Rolling Stone, API, everybody. So they can’t intimidate me with trying to hurt me or saying, ‘You better not say anything about me live on the radio,’ because then they’re totally screwed. Their careers will be ruined. … Those guys aren’t squeaky clean. You know how many lawsuits girls have had against Gene?”

Despite the ongoing feud, Frehley has said that, given the right amount of money, he would still happily join Stanley and Simmons on stage when Kiss play their final shows in New York City in December. “I was actually hoping that maybe they’d invite me to come back for a third time, not because I really wanted to play with them because we created something really special, and I’m the best fit in that band. Always was, always will be. You think Tommy Thayer can do what I can do? Impossibility.”