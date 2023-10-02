A. Savage drops new single ‘David’s Dead’









Parquet Courts frontman A. Savage has shared his latest single, ‘David’s Dead’.

The final preview of his upcoming solo effort Several Songs About Fire, ‘David’s Dead’ is a melodic and thorny tribute to one of Savage’s friends David Lester, a homeless man who would ring Savage’s doorbell at night to hold court with the singer.

“What can I say about the song ‘David’s Dead?’” Savage explained in a statement. “Well, I can tell you that it’s a portrait of the block in New York City that I called home for over a decade, each line sort of a tally of things that had changed in that time”.

“I can tell you that David’s passing made some of those changes much more evident than they were before,” Savage adds. “I can tell you that the last time I saw David I bought him both a black coffee and a can of Crazy Stallion, and that we drank a coffee together on my stoop, but I said ‘See ya later’ when he cracked open the tallboy.”

When paired with the folky ‘Thanksgiving Prayer’ and the direct attack ‘Elvis in the Army’, ‘David’s Dead’ makes Several Songs About Fire seem like it’s going to be an eclectic good time. Savage retains some of the more ragged and bare-bones guitar lines from his earliest days in Parquet Courts, but the album’s three preview singles all show different sides to the singer-songwriter’s musical approach.

Savage will spend most of the fall touring throughout North America in support of Several Songs About Fire. Starting in February of 2024, Savage will depart to Europe before returning for more US dates in April.

Check out ‘David’s Dead’ down below. Several Songs About Fire is set for an October 6th release.