Parquet Courts singer A. Savage announces new album ‘Several Songs About Fire’









Parquet Courts singer/guitarist A. Savage has announced a brand new studio album, Several Songs About Fire.

“I imagine myself playing these songs in a small club that is slowly burning,” Savage says of the new record. “Fire is something you have to escape from, and in a way this album is about escaping from something. This album is a burning building, and these songs are things I’d leave behind to save myself.”

Several Songs About Fire will be Savage’s second solo studio album, with the songwriter having previously released his debut Thawing Dawn back in 2017. Collaborators on the new LP include Jack Cooper and Cate Le Bon, as well as members of Kamikaze Palm Tree and Caroline.

To preview the new record, Savage has dropped the album’s second single, ‘Elvis in the Army’. After the languid and jazzy ‘Thanksgiving Prayer’, ‘Elvis in the Army’ brings the sprightly indie rock energy that Savage has perfected with Parquet Courts back into his music.

“We often describe ourselves in geographic terms,” Savage explained. “American, New Yorker — two terms that I’ve used to identify myself that have to do with being from or of a certain place. So ‘Elvis in the Army’ is a bit of an inventory of those labels. They have less to do with geography than we realize. Really we’re just talking about ourselves, then framing certain characteristics geographically.”

“No matter where I live I’ll have an American psyche until the day I die, for better or for worse,” he adds. “I’ll always be of America. And I can’t imagine a time where New York doesn’t feel like home. But despite that, I’d rather not be associated with a place, at least for now.”

Listen to ‘Elvis in the Army’ below. Several Songs About Fire is set for an October 6th release.