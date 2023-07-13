Parquet Courts frontman A. Savage releases new solo song ‘Thanksgiving Prayer’









American singer-songwriter A. Savage, best known for his role as co-frontman of Texas indie rockers Parquet Courts, has returned to his solo career with a brand new single, ‘Thanksgiving Prayer’.

The melancholy track contrasts downbeat instrumentation with lyrics about embracing love on the titular holiday. ‘Thanksgiving Prayer’ represents Savage’s first solo music in over half a decade, with his most recent project being the 2017 album Thawing Dawn.

“Well, Thanksgiving is my favourite holiday, and every year on that day I write down some words having to do with gratitude,” Savage explained in a press release. “Some years are better than others, but the last one I celebrated these words just sort of came out of me. It was a pretty special holiday actually, because in fact we were recording this song, but I made everybody take a day off.”

“[Producer] John Parish and his wife Michelle were kind enough to allow me to take over their kitchen to cook the meal for everyone. [Drummer] Dylan [Hadley] and I were the only Americans, so there was a bit of explaining to do,” Savage added. “So it was the band, the studio staff and the Parish family, and it was an absolutely lovely day. I was in awe of the kindness and mercy, and that’s what the song is about; being in awe of humans. When I got back to my room I was on such a high so I started writing and this song is what was on the page the next morning when we recorded it.”

Savage has spent most of the last three years recording and touring behind Parquet Courts’ most recent LP, 2021’s Sympathy for Life. The video for ‘Thanksgiving Prayer’ features a number of tributes to artists and styles from a bygone era.

“The video is directed by a brilliant young director Tiff Pritchett, and she had this idea to sort of do a silent film tribute,” Savage said. “The scene from Renoir’s film Rules of the Game where Danse Macabre is played was referenced, as was Klaus Nomi.”

Check out the video for ‘Thanksgiving Prayer’ down below.