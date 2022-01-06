Grammy Awards is officially postponed









The 2022 Grammy Awards, which were set to take place on January 31st, have now officially been postponed. No alternate date has been set.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th annual Grammy Awards show,” The Recording Academy and CBS announced in a joint statement.

“The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

Last year’s Grammy ceremony was postponed six weeks from its original scheduled date. That ceremony was a pretty bare experience, and hopes for a more full scale extravaganza for 2022 are becoming less and less likely with each subsequent update on the Omicron variant wreaking havoc across the world.

Whenever the new ceremony will occur, The Daily Show host Trevor is still set to host. This is the latest negative Grammy news, of which there has been more and more over the past year. From alienating one of music’s biggest stars to offering nominations for (alleged) sexual abusers, the Grammys are quickly becoming more of a laughing stock than an institution of respect.

