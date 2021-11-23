Grammy Awards Nominations 2022: The complete list

It’s that time of year again: bust out your best tuxedo, shine up your best pair of shoes, and get ready to question what the definition of “progressive R&B” is because it’s Grammy Nomination time!
This year’s slate of nominees is a fascinating amalgam of upstarts, established names, and strange success. Take, for instance, the recognition given to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert bandleader Jon Batiste, who notched an impressive 11 nominations, including some nods in the high profile categories like ‘Record of the Year’ and ‘Album of the Year’.
Another clear winner out of this field is Olivia Rodrigo, who snagged seven nominations including some for ‘Song of the Year’ and ‘Best New Artist’ (the latter category is historically cursed, Olivia, so be wary and rent out Billie Eilish’s witch doctor for the night). Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and perennial Grammy favourite H.E.R. all landed eight nominees each, while Eilish is the only challenger to Rodrigo’s seven noms.
Kanye West also nabbed a surprise nomination for Donda on ‘Album of the Year’. If we’re talking the biggest narrative behind an album then Kanye easily takes the prize, but the middling reviews probably won’t do much to help the chances of Donda. Still, Drake didn’t get a nomination for Certified Lover Boy, so let the feud reignite!
There’s only one other award nomination that caught my eye: Louis C.K. got a nod in ‘Best Comedy Album’ for his return to the stage in Sincerely Louis C.K. Apparently, the Grammys are subscribing to the Louis C.K. comeback train, so it will be interesting to see if they give the controversial stand-up an award.
2022 Grammy Nominations:
Record Of The Year
ABBA – “I Still Have Faith In You”
Jon Batiste – “Freedom”
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – “I Get A Kick Out Of You”
Justin Bieber – “Peaches” (Feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”
Doja Cat – “Kiss Me More” (Feat. SZA)
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”
Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
Album Of The Year
Jon Batiste – We Are
Justin Bieber – Justice: Triple Chucks Deluxe
Doja Cat – Planet Her Deluxe
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett – Love For Sale
H.E.R. – Back Of My Mind
Lil Nas X – Montero
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Taylor Swift – Evermore
Kanye West – Donda
Song Of The Year
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Alicia Keys – “A Beautiful Noise” (Feat. Brandi Carlile)
Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”
H.E.R. – “Fight For You”
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
Doja Cat – “Kiss Me More” (Feat. SZA)
Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Justin Bieber – “Peaches” (Feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Afrojack & David Guetta – “Hero”
Olafur Arnalds – “Loom” (Feat. Bonobo)
James Blake – “Before”
Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – “Heartbreak”
Caribou – “You Can Do It”
Rufus Du Sol – “Alive”
Tiesto – “The Business”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Black Coffee – Subconsciously
ILLENIUM – Fallen Embers
Major Lazer – Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)
Marshmello – Shockwave
Sylvan Esso – Free Love
Ten City – Judgement
Best Rap Album
J. Cole – The Off-Season
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Nas – King’s Disease II
Tyler, The Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West – Donda
Best Rap Song
DMX – “Bath Salts” (Feat. Jay-Z & Nas)
Saweetie – “Best Friend” (Feat. Doja Cat)
Baby Keem – “Family Ties” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)
Kanye West – “Jail” (Feat. Jay-Z)
J. Cole – “My .Life” (Feat. 21 Savage & Morray)
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem – “Family Ties” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)
Cardi B – “Up”
J. Cole – “My .Life” (Feat. 21 Savage & Morray)
Drake – “Way 2 Sexy” (Feat. Future & Young Thug)
Megan Thee Stallion – “Thot Shit”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
J. Cole – “Pride Is The Devil” (Feat. Lil Baby)
Doja Cat – “Need To Know”
Lil Nas X – “Industry Baby” (Feat. Jack Harlow)
Tyler The Creator – “Wusyaname” (Feat. YoungBoyNever Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign)
Kanye West – “Hurricane” (Feat. The Weeknd & Lil Baby)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Roget Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
The Marias – Cinema
Yebba – Dawn
Low – Hey What
Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
Pino Palladino & Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments
Best Latin Pop/Urban Album
Pablo Alborán – Vértigo
Paula Arenas – Mis Amores
Ricardo Arjona – Hecho A La Antigua
Camilo – Mis Manos
Alex Cuba – Mendó
Selena Gomez – Revelación
Best Global Music Album
Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.
Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert
Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature
Femi Kuti & Made Kuti – Legacy +
Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition
Best American Roots Performance
Jon Batiste – “Cry”
Billy Strings – “Love And Regret”
The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Bela Fleck – “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free”
Brandy Clark – “Same Devil” (Feat. Brandi Carlile)
Allison Russell – “Nightflyer”
Best American Roots Song
Rhiannon Giddens – “Avalon” (Feat. Francesco Turrisi)
Valerie June – “Call Me A Fool” (Feat. Carla Thomas)
Jon Batiste – “Cry”
Yola – “Diamond Studded Shoes”
Allison Russell – “Nightflyer”
Best Americana Album
Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere
John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings
Los Lobos – Native Sons
Allison Russell – Outside Child
Yola – Stand For Myself
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings – Renewal
Bela Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart
The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute To Bill Monroe
Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See
Best Traditional Blues Album
Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years Of Blues
Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Blues
Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying
Guy David – Be Ready When I Call You
Kim Wilson – Take Me Back
Best Contemporary Blues Album
The Black Keys – Delta Kream
Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea
Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War
Steve Cropper – Fire It Up
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662
Best Reggae Album
Etana – Pamoja
Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration
Sean Paul – Live N Livin
Jesse Royal – Royal Soja – Beauty in the Silence
Spice – 10
Best New Age Album
Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton – Brothers
Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides
Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone – Pangaea
Opium Moon – Night + Day
Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever
Best Folk Album
Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Lonely Night (Live)
Tyler Childers – Long Violent History
Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)
Rhiannon Giddens w/ Franceso Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home
Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite
Best Country Solo Performance
Luke Combs – “Forever After All”
Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”
Jason Isbell – “All I Do Is Drive”
Kacey Musgraves – “Camera Roll”
Chris Stapleton – “You Should Probably Leave
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”
Brothers Osbourne – “Younger Me”
Dan + Shay – “Glad You Exist”
Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris – “Chasing After You”
Elle King & Miranda Lambert – “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Best Country Song
Maren Morris – “Better Than We Found It”
Kacey Musgraves – “Camera Roll”
Chris Stapleton – “Cold”
Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”
Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like
Best Country Album
Brothers Osbourne – Skeleton
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, & Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes
Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita
Chris Stapleton – Starting Over
Best Immersive Audio Album
Alicia Keys – Alicia
Patricia Barber – Clique
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Steven Wilson – The Future Bites
Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor – Stille Grende
Best Comedy Album
Lavell Crawford – The Comedy Vaccine
Chelsea Handler – Evolution
Louis C.K. – Sincerely Louis CK
Lewis Black – Thanks For Risking Your Life
Nate Bargatze – The Greatest Average American
Kevin Hart – Zero Fucks Given
Best Music Video
AC/DC – “Shot In The Dark”
Jon Batiste – “Freedom”
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – “I Get A Kick Out Of You”
Justin Bieber – “Peaches”
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Good 4 U”
Best Music Film
Bo Burnham – Inside
David Byrne – David Byrne’s American Utopia
Billie EIlish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles
Jimi Hendrix – Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix In Maui
Various Artists & Questlove – Summer Of Soul
Best Recording Package
Reckless Kelly – American Jackpot / American Girls
Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage
2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band – Pakelang
Matt Berninger – Serpentine Prison
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Packaging
George Harrison – All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Editions
Soccer Mommy – Color Theory
Steven Wilson – The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)
Gang Of Four – 77-81
Mac Miller – Swimming In Circles
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Various Artists – Cruella
Various Artists – Dear Evan Hansen
Various Artists – In The Heights
Various Artists – One Night In Miami…
Jennifer Hudson – Respect
Various Artists – Schmigadoon! Episode 1
Andra Day – The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Kris Bowers – Bridgerton
Hans Zimmer – Dune
Ludwig Goransson – The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol 2 (Chapters 13-16)
Carlos Rafael Rivera – The Queen’s Gambit
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, & Atticus Ross – Soul
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez – “Agatha All Along” (From WandavisionEpisode 7)
Bo Burnham – “All Eyes On Me” (From Inside)
P!nk – “All I Know So Far” (From P!nk: All I Know So Far)
H.E.R. – “Fight For You” (From Judas And The Black Messiah)
Jennifer Hudson – “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” (From Respect)
Best R&B Performance
Snoh Aalegra – “Lost You”
Justin Bieber – “Peaches” (Feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
H.E.R. – “Damage”
Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Jon Batiste – “I Need You”
BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, & Kenyon Dixon – “Bring It On Home To Me” (Feat. Charlie Bereal)
Leon Bridges – “Born Again” (Feat. Robert Glasper)
H.E.R. – “Fight For You”
Lucky Daye – “How Much Can A Heart Take” (Feat. Yebba)
Best R&B Song
H.E.R. – “Damage”
SZA – “Good Days”
Giveon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”
Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Best Progressive R&B Album
Eric Bellinger – New Light
Cory Henry – Something To Say
Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant
Lucky Daye – Table For Two
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Dessert
Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
Best R&B Album
Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies
Jon Batiste – We Are
Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound
H.E.R. – Back Of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales
Pop Solo Performance
Justin Bieber – “Anyone”
Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
Ariana Grande – “Positions”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”
Best Pop Duo Or Group Performance
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – “I Get A Kick Out Of You”
Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco – “Lonely”
BTS – “Butter”
Coldplay – “Higher Power”
Doja Cat – “Kiss Me More” (Feat. SZA)
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love For Sale
Norah Jones – ‘Til We Meet Again (Live)
Tori Kelly – A Tori Kelly Christmas
Ledisi – Ledisi Sings Nina
Willie Nelson – That’s Life
Dolly Parton – A Holly Dolly Christmas
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande – Positions
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Best Alternative Music Album
Fleet Foxes – Shore
Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunshine
St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home
Best Rock Performance
AC/DC – “Shot In The Dark”
Black Pumas – “Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studios A)”
Chris Cornell – “Nothing Compares 2 U”
Deftones – “Ohms”
Foo Fighters – “Making A Fire”
Best Metal Performance
Deftones – “Genesis”
Dream Theater – “The Alien”
Gojira – “Amazonia”
Mastodon – “Pushing The Tides”
Rob Zombie – “The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)
Best Rock Song
Weezer – “All My Favorite Songs”
Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit”
Mammoth WVH – “Distance”
Paul McCartney – “Find My Way”
Foo Fighters – “Waiting On A War”
Best Rock Album
AC/DC – Power Up
Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A
Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
Foo Fighters – Medicine At Midnight