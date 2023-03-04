The 10 most terrifying movie villains of the 21st Century









In many ways, villains are what makes cinema tick. Since the days of the silent pictures, the antagonist has been a vital part of many revered titles giving fans something to hate and, on occasion, even a person to root for. From the femme fatale of film noir to the nightmarish horror villains that made substantiated the genre, fans have been treated to a host of evildoers over the years. Some of these are so good at being wicked that they rank among the most memorable figures seen in Hollywood history.

Whether these be purely fictional creations or ones based on real people, the villain is an area that never loses vitality in cinema. For instance, the discussion of the arcane motivations behind a villain, such as Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men, will be one that both fascinates and polarises fans for a long time. Elsewhere, the frighteningly tangible evil that Voldemort and Norman Bates convey – two wholly different characters – will never fail to send shivers down the spines of viewers.

Whilst the 20th century saw the movie villain develop from a pantomime trope to a multifaceted formation that often has more depth and symbolic weight than their benevolent counterparts, it has been in the 21st century that the confines of the character have been pushed to the utmost. We’ve had horror villains that are so aesthetically frightening that they invoke a feeling of dread that takes days to shake. Elsewhere, there’s also been more realistic characters that are so serene in their malevolence that they continue to haunt for years.

Thanks to technological advancements and a broader postmodern outlook, filmmakers and screenwriters have created a plethora of haunting cinematic villains in the 21st century that make good on the foundations laid in the last one. So without further ado, join us as we list the ten most terrifying movie villains of the 21st century.

Spoiler alert.

The most terrifying 21st-century movie villains:

10. Lord Voldemort – Harry Potter series (Chris Columbus, Mike Newell and David Yates, 2001- 2011)

Over the years, many literary villains have been brought to life on the big screen in flubbed ways, but not Lord Voldemort from the Harry Potter series. Resoundingly hailed as one of the greatest cinematic villains of all time, Lord Voldemort is a near-perfect depiction of evil. The first time fans encountered him – on the back of Professor Quirrell’s head in The Philosopher’s Stone – was not the most alarming. However, when he reappeared at the end of the fourth film, The Goblet of Fire, in his fully resurrected form, he quickly assumed his place amongst the most terrifying movie antagonists.

A dark wizard, feared under aliases such as ‘You-Know-Who’ and ‘The Dark Lord’, Voldemort is a cold-blooded sadist obsessed with immortality and domination of both Wizarding and Muggle worlds; something akin to a magical Nazi. Augmenting his personality is his pale-skinned aesthetic, with snake-like slits for nostrils, cat-like slits for pupils, and a skeletally thin body. A spectral character, no other name strikes fear into the hearts of Harry Potter fans more than Lord Voldemort.

9. Hans Landa – Inglorious Basterds (Quentin Tarantino, 2009)

Whilst Quentin Tarantino has created a host of memorable villains in his time, including Ordell Robbie from Jackie Brown and Django Unchained‘s Calvin Candie, none are as terrifying as Christoph Waltz’s smiling Nazi, Hans Landa. The Geman actor received widespread acclaim and numerous award nominations for his role as the cruel SS officer known as ‘The Jew Hunter’.

Sharp, arrogant, opportunistic and altogether merciless, what underpins Landa’s actions makes him the most terrifying, self-interest. An astute, if not slightly comedic, take on The Third Reich’s central figures, in all his cartoonish glory, Landa brings to life the atrocities of the Nazi Party and the ridiculous shortcomings that ultimately saw their dreams crushed.

8. Esther – Orphan (Jaume Collet-Serra, 2009)

Since it was released in 2009, Orphan has enjoyed cult status. The plot follows Kate and John Coleman, whose marriage becomes strained after the death of their unborn child, Jessica. To alleviate this burden, the pair adopt a nine-year-old Russian girl, Esther, from a local orphanage. Their five-year-old, deaf daughter Max embraces the new sibling, whilst 12-year-old Daniel is more sceptical.

What ensues is a profoundly troubling plot. It transpires that Esther is actually the 33-year-old Estonian woman, Leena Klammer, who has hypopituitarism, a rare disorder that stunted her physical growth and caused proportional dwarfism. A violent psychopath who leaves a trail of death and destruction in her wake, from bludgeoning a nun to death to breaking her arm, Esther does many things that unsettle the stomach. In 2022, Esther returned for the prequel Orphan: First Kill.

7. Mason Verger – Hannibal (Ridley Scott, 2001)

Mason Verger is undoubtedly the most sickening character on this list, with a trigger warning needing to be issued because of the severity of his crimes. Played by Gary Oldman in 2001’s Hannibal, Verger is the only living survivor of cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal Lecter. Paralysed and disfigured by Lecter during a therapy session, Verger attempts to capture, torture and kill his nemesis.

A wealthy child molester who uses his finances and political influence in his hunt for Lecter, the level of evil Verger symbolises is the maximum. A detestable figure with no redeeming qualities, he is the perfect blend of natural and fictional wickedness, with his appearance and personality unfailingly horrifying.

6. Don Logan – Sexy Beast (Jonathan Glazer, 2000)

Another terrifying figure, Ben Kingsley’s feared sociopath Don Logan, from Sexy Beast, is one of the more unrelenting characters on the list. A naturally violent figure who is chaos embodied, his unflinching mania and desperation to pull protagonist Gal back into the underworld is effectively the film’s central plot point. He eventually gets his long-deserved comeuppance, with the word “no” used a great deal along the way.

It must be noted that Don Logan is not the only terrifying villain in Sexy Beast. Ian McShane’s crimelord, Teddy Bass, is another frightening foe, with both appearing to take from the handbook of London’s most eminent violent criminals, The Kray Twins.

5. Art The Clown – Terrifier series (Damien Leone, 2013-)

As a society, we hate clowns, partially thanks to the horrific crimes of serial killer John Wayne Gacy and Pennywise from Stephen King’s It. There’s something inherently sinister to the clown that’s impossible to pin down but that has the power to make everyone, from your young cousin to your old grandma, quake. Whilst cinema has played on humanity’s collective disdain for the clown for years, none have been more horrifying than Art the Clown, the central protagonist of the aptly named Terrifier franchise.

A murderous clown who appears in both Terrifier movies and the 2013 horror anthology film All Hallows’ Eve, the violent depravity of Art is so noteworthy that when Terrifier 2 was released in 2022, there were multiple reports of viewers passing out in the cinema. One Twitter user wrote: “Just saw Terrifier 2. It was an amazing gory mess. The guy behind me passed out cold n crashed into my chair, another guy left because he didn’t feel good, I overheard him say and walking out theatre door, I heard a guy puking hard & loud in the bathroom.”

4. The Armitage Family – Get Out (Jordan Peele, 2017)

Jordan Peele’s 2017 directorial debut is worthy of plaudits for many reasons, and the decision by the filmmaker to invert tropes and make the villains a family of middle-class white liberals was brilliant. Although we might be pushing it a little here by including the whole Armitage family, in the case of Get Out, you can’t have one member without the others.

A nuclear family made up of parents Dean and Missy, a neurosurgeon and psychiatrist, respectively, and son and daughter Jeremy and Rose, behind the veneer of respectability, is a sinister intent. All are members of the Order of the Coagula. This mysterious secret sect kidnaps, brainwashes and trades places with healthy Afro-Americans to achieve a skewed form of immortality. The scariest form of racists in the shape of those appearing to be socially acceptable, the Armitages are pure evil and echo some of the most frightening people alive today.

3. Martin Lang – The Killing of a Sacred Deer (Yorgos Lanthimos, 2017)

Martin Lang is one of the coldest antagonists on the list, emerging from the same tradition as cinematic psychopaths such as Norman Bates and Kevin Khatchadourian. Played Barry Keoghan, a modern master at unhinged characters, this star turn in Yorgos Lanthimos’ 2017 title, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, will go down as one of his finest. At first, Martin appears to be a very thoughtful and kind young man, but he gradually reveals himself to be ruthless.

Motivated by a twisted need for revenge, Martin places a “curse” on the Murphy family, the father of whom is a cardiothoracic surgeon who killed his father when drunk on the job. Wholly dedicated to his endgame, the film climaxes with Martin getting his grisly wishes, which turns the mouth to sand. Think The Joker from The Dark Knight mixed with Kevin Khatchadourian. Martin is utterly unsettling.

2. Black Phillip – The Witch (Robert Eggers, 2015)

There’s a solid argument that 2015’s The Witch is Robert Eggers’ finest offering to date. A folk horror set in 1630s New England, it follows a Puritan family who is banished from their settlement and forced to set up a farm near a large, secluded forest. Before too long, they encounter the evil occupying the local area and are torn apart. From analyses of the patriarchy to religion, many conclusions can be extrapolated from the film.

However, Black Phillip, the primary antagonist, is the one aspect constantly suspended in the memory. A terrifying character who spends most of the movie in goat form, the way the animal is silent throughout most of it was a masterstroke in creating tension. Augmenting this is the shocking twist at the end, where Phillip addresses Thomasin directly in a human voice before briefly turning into a handsome, black-clad man and offering her a life of luxury.

A perfect depiction of the greatest Christian fears of the 1600s, the atmosphere and anxiety that Black Phillip conveys in both forms deserve this place. That whispering voice is nothing but chilling.

1. Anton Chigurh – No Country for Old Men (Coen brothers, 2007)

Once voted “the most realistic psychopath ever”, there was only going to be one character that got the top spot on this list. Anton Chigurh, the cold and mysterious antagonist from the Coen brothers’ 2007 adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s novel No Country for Old Men, is the most terrifying villain of 21st-century cinema.

Ice cool, intelligent, and incapable of feeling guilt, anxiety or sorrow, there are many ways to interpret this cattle gun-wielding assassin. These range from the manifestation of McCarthy’s ‘unstoppable evil’ archetype to the angel of death personified. Undoubtedly Javier Bardem’s definitive performance, the way Chirgurh hangs people’s lives on pure chance, will never fail to make the heart race as his omnipotence is more substantial than even the most unyielding fantasy evils. The scene in the Texaco station is unforgettable, with it arousing an unshakeable chill in all those who have gritted their teeth through it.