10 classic examples of the Mandela effect in movies:









What is the Mandela effect, you may or may not be asking? The simple definition is when a large chunk of the population have a distorted memory of something that is actually far different in reality. The namesake incident came to the fore when Nelson Mandela died in 2013 and a multitude of people ogled at the news feeling almost certain that he had actually passed away in prison in the 1980s.

While ultimately this prime example is a mere paradigm of human ignorance given that Mandela’s entire legacy pertains to overcoming his incarcerated struggles, a battle for justified freedom, and subsequently triumphantly becoming president of South Africa with a whopping 63% majority of the vote. Nevertheless, people swore blind that they remembered reading about his sad passing in the ‘80s.

These people seemingly just failed to keep up with politics for decades on end, but there are far more compelling and mind-bending cases within culture. After all, culture is a world that we are constantly inundated with and drip-fed, so to have that altered in your previously concrete perception is a peculiarity that does indeed twist the old melon.

However, the arts also serve up the most interesting solution to the mix-up that we call the Mandela effect which essentially pertains to the very notion of that same drip feed. For instance, if one lazy film journalist marginally misquotes a classic movie line in a rush, and then that article spawns another piece from a different publication, suddenly a domino effect is underway, and slowly but surely, this misquoted line supersedes the original. There might be a thousand articles that quote the falsehood, and there is obviously only one film.

Below we have looked at this domino effect and tried out best to explain away the discrepancies of public perception and fact within classic films. From Star Wars to a vintage tiny Tom Cruise moment, these movie moments are truly mind-bendingly misremembered.

10 classic examples of the Mandela effect in movies:

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back – “Luke, I Am Your Father”

This example goes beyond any certified explanation. It is simply ingrained in our collective brain that he definitely says “Luke, I Am Your Father” in the Empire Strikes Back’s most pivotal scene. Millions of us have watched the dramatic sequence endlessly, in fact, it is one of the most famous lines in cinema history.

However, he never actually says “Luke”, he simply says “No, I am your father.” Given the context of Luke Skywalker saying, “he told me you killed him,” in reference to what Obi-Wan Kenobi had informed him. And perhaps, therein lies the confusion, the line is so seismic that we take it out of context and rehash it as something a bit more definitive and stand-alone, after all, we might misremember the line but very few of us can remember any of the dialogue that goes before it at all. All the same, you can blame people for falling down alternate-universe rabbit holes with this one.

Risky Business – The Tom Cruise slide

Tom Cruise’s classic button-down and underpants slide is so iconic that it has transcended the film that spawned it, Risky Business, and now has a GIF life of its own. It represents that sort of home to yourself with nothing to do liberation that we so infrequently feel these days. He slides in wearing nothing but his jocks, a shirt, and his shades and whisks all cares away…

…except he wasn’t actually wearing any shades. While the character might be sunglass-clad frequently throughout the film and also on the poster, in this classic scene they are absent. However, when Saturday Night Live sketch performers were re-enacting it, they decided that the character was identifiable by his black-out sunglasses so they tweaked the outfit and the rest is confusing history.

The Silence of the Lambs – “Hello, Clarice”

Once again, you can hear Anthony Hopkins saying it as Hannibal Lecter first meets Jodi Foster’s Clarice. In truth, the line is actually “Good morning”. Well, that surely seems mind-bendingly unexplainable, and we’ve certainly jumped to a different dimension, right?

Not exactly. You see, in the movie Cable Guy Jim Carrey uses the line “Hello, Clarice.” This is of course understandable given that it helps to clarify who he is doing an impression of in the scene, (in the same way that the first-time people do a Christopher Walken voice they say his name). Lecter frequently eerily pronounces the name Clarice so it’s a simple leap to add “Hello” in front of it.

Casablancas – “Play it again, Sam”

It’s arguably the most heartfelt line in movie history—a single utterance with a wealth of context that delivers a poignant tagline to one of the most famous films ever. It has since been quoted in endless other movies, in a Bryan Ferry song, and said by my old boss Sam as the punchline following one of his typically melodic farts.

But the actual line is “Play it once, Sam. For old times’ sake… Play it, Sam.” It is as though the collective consciousness has edited this into something snappier so as to immortalise the moment. One thing is for certain, the punchy rewrite is far better.

Jaws – “We’re gonna need a bigger boat”

At this point, you may well suspect that it is, in fact, this article that comes from the alternate universe. Of course the line is “We’re gonna need a bigger boat”, isn’t it? Well, it’s close but no cigar, the classic exclamation is actually: “You’re gonna need a bigger boat.” While the difference might be minor, it still doesn’t sit right.

The question is, why does Broody externalise himself from the situation when he’s the one throwing bate over the side—surely the size of the boat is a collective problem rather than merely the skipper’s issue? Maybe this is why we have subsequently tweaked it in our minds. We’ve collectively re-rationalised it in the context of the situation.

Star Trek – “Beam me up, Scotty”

Nowhere in Star Trek does the wonderful William Shatner ever actually utter the exact phrase “Beam me up, Scotty”. He does, however, say a slew of variations on the line, but not once does he mention the exact wording that we all remember.

Once more, given the number of variants, it is likely that we have just assimilated all the constituent parts and come up with the median word usage to form the definitive phrase. Nevertheless, it still proves hard to wrap your head around.

E.T. – “E.T. Phone Home?”

A few things are universally known about Steven Spielberg’s family classic: We all know what E.T. stands for (because he hasn’t got a chair), we all know we have to nip away from the screen to boil the kettle to avoid crying during the tear-jerking scene, and we all know that the bogie-like alien’s catchphrase is “E.T. phone home.”

Well, I apologise if you’re about to have an aneurysm because of this, but he actually says, “E.T. home phone.” Surely, that wording is so awkward that it would have stuck in our minds? You would have thought so, but apparently not. Even Universal Pictures uploaded the clip with the misquote as the title. But in some ways, he is an alien so perhaps the broken English makes sense contextually and we’ve just put it in more familiar grammar.

A Nightmare on Elm Street – Freddie Krueger’s sweater

“I dreamed a bad guy in a dirty red and green sweater,” is a line in A Nightmare on Elm Street that certainly catches you off guard. The accepted notion is that his sweater is actually red and black. Alas, that is false, and while the green might be dark and the lightning might not illuminate it, there is no getting away from the fact that it’s still green.

To posit one possible explanation, there are plenty of other red and black striped sweaters in pop culture, so perhaps Dennis the Menace and other dastardly characters are simply skewing our judgement on this one.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – “Mirror, mirror on the wall…”

If this starting to tip from incredulous to tedious then you can see why so many people are captivated by this craze. Even as you watch this 1937 film now with a kid, you still hear the line as “Mirror, mirror on the wall…” if you’re only half listening.

In truth, the evil queen actually says “Magic mirror…” which, if anything, does make much more sense, she is literally taking to a magic mirror on the wall. However, this only serves to make our misremembered repetition all the more unfathomable. For every other example on this list we have twisted the original into something more rational, but for some reason this one runs the other way, and I’m at a loss.

The Matrix – “What if I told you…”

This line is almost a meta example of the Mandela effect given that The Matrix created the sort of sub-culture that spawned the very concept of the phenomenon. As you can probably predict at this stage, Morpheus never says “What if I told you…”

The actual dialogue in the scene is: “Do you want to know what it is?” It’s not even remotely close. However, we have been drip-fed the alternative misquote by meme culture, which has presented an edited version enough times that we believe it to be fact rather than a simple change to fit the purpose of the meme.

The Mandela effect explained:

In conclusion, all the examples above simply prove one thing: we trust our memories too much. While these examples seem incredulous given their ubiquity in society, in effect, they are no different to a classic anecdote between friends being altered slightly over time so that Susan suddenly fell in the lake and not Lance, until it is told in the presence of Susan once more and she remembered it differently. Memory is not a vault, it is an amorphous beast and ever-changing. This is a concept described perfectly by Dr Karl in the clip below.